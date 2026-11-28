Our betting expert expects Arsenal to edge this clash after a tight first half, with Declan Rice creating a goal.

Best bets for Arsenal vs Manchester City

First half - Draw at odds of 2.30 on BET99

Declan Rice 1+ assists at odds of 4.33 on BET99

Arsenal to win & Under 4.5 goals at odds of 2.37 on BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Nothing to separate the sides before the break

With neither side in brilliant form, this game may not turn into a classic. The opening half could be edgy, with both teams having struggled to get going at times this season.

Only 35% of Arsenal’s Premier League goals have come before the break. Three of their five outings at the Emirates in the English top flight have been level at the interval. The Gunners have also only netted once in the first half at home to Manchester City across the past three seasons.

The visitors have also been slow starters under Maresca. Only 32% of their Premier League goals overall have come in the first half. A huge 90% of their away league goals have been scored after the break.

Given those trends, it may take more than 45 minutes before a clear pattern emerges. Backing the first half to finish level offers value, with an implied probability of 44%.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Bet 1: First half - Draw at odds of 2.30 on BET99

Rice to unlock the City defence

Arsenal haven’t been as effective from set-pieces this season. They’ve scored just one goal from a dead-ball situation in the Premier League. However, they are carrying a threat from open play, with Declan Rice playing a more creative role.

Rice has registered five assists so far this term, which is more than any other player in the division. Only Bruno Fernandes and Martin Odegaard have attempted more final-third passes than the Englishman. Rice’s pass completion rate in that area of the pitch is the highest of those three at an impressive 85%.

Right now, this is a vulnerable Manchester City defence. Maresca’s team have gone 10 matches without a clean sheet across all competitions. Backing Rice to register another assist could be the smart move at long odds.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Bet 2: Declan Rice 1+ assists at odds of 4.33 on BET99

Gunners to cement their status as title favourites

There has been a clear shift in power from Manchester to North London over the past couple of years. That hasn’t always played out on the pitch when the sides have met. However, the Gunners have taken seven points from the past three meetings in North London.

Despite a sub-par week, Arsenal will still be happy with how this campaign is shaping up. They average 2.55 points per game in the league, an increase on last season’s 2.24.

The reigning champions also boast the most effective defence in the division. Arteta’s side have conceded just seven goals. They’ve allowed a league-low 9.3 xG.

Each of their five Premier League home fixtures has ended in victory. Meanwhile, all of those games produced no more than three goals in total. Backing the Gunners to win a relatively low-scoring clash offers value here.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Bet 3: Arsenal to win & Under 4.5 goals at odds of 2.37 on BET99

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City

Goalscorers prediction - Arsenal: Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz - Manchester City: Erling Haaland

Arsenal haven’t been at their best since the international break. They could only draw 2-2 at Newcastle last weekend. The Gunners also dropped points in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Despite that, Mikel Arteta’s team remain the clear favourites to win the Premier League. They hold a six-point advantage over Brighton and Manchester City heading into Sunday’s crunch clash.

City’s dip in form has been more dramatic. They’ve won just one of their previous seven fixtures across all competitions in regulation time. Enzo Maresca’s side could only manage home draws against Fulham and Napoli over the past week.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Manchester City

Arsenal expected lineup: Kepa, Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Guimaraes, Madueke, Odegaard, Eze, Havertz

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol, Fernandez, Anderson, Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku, Haaland