England beat the world champions in Madrid to top Group 3 and take the Nations League favourites' tag into the knockout phase.

2026/27 Nations League winner market Odds England 4.00 France 4.50 Spain 4.50 Germany 6.50

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England: Can the Three Lions carry this form to the title?

Thomas Tuchel's side ended Spain's 43-game unbeaten run with a 3-2 win in Madrid on Matchday 6. Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa and Ben White put England three goals clear before Elliot Anderson's dismissal let Spain back into the game.

Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty before Nico Williams doubled the hosts' lead. England managed to hold on, unlike in their World Cup semi-final against Argentina.

That result lifted England above Spain and France as the bookmakers' leading choice to win the 2026/27 Nations League. Better still, the quarter-final has been kind. Tuchel's men face Norway in a two-legged quarter-final in March.

England beat the Norwegians 2-1 in Miami at the World Cup. Jude Bellingham scored twice to complete a comeback victory. The winner will face either Germany or Belgium in the semi-finals. Securing hosting rights for the finals would also give them home advantage, potentially shortening their odds further.

The form backs it up. England have lost just two of their previous 16 games, friendlies included. Even in their opening Nations League defeat to Spain at Wembley, Tuchel's side demonstrated they could compete with the world champions.

The main concern is Kane, who is likely to miss the entire Norway tie through injury. However, England's all-time top goalscorer should be fit in June for the potential last two games. With a favourable path, strong recent form and hosting upside, England offer the best value among the leading contenders. They're worth backing at a 25% implied probability.

They lead League A for expected goals (16.6) and have created more big chances (30) than any other nation in the competition. They also have the joint-highest number of clean sheets (3) so far in the competition.

France: Can Zidane get the best out of this squad?

France topped their group by the finest of margins. Defeat to Italy on Matchday 5 has raised fresh doubts about whether new manager Zinedine Zidane can get the best out of this group of players.

Les Bleus have dominated possession, recording an average of 64%. Yet, they have created just 10.5 expected goals (xG), the eighth-best figure in the competition. They've also had 279 touches in the opposition penalty area. That's 44 more than second-placed Germany (235).

Kylian Mbappe missing a couple of games through injury explains part of that. The long-term absence of Desire Doue compounds Zidane's problems.

The defensive numbers are no more convincing. France have kept only two clean sheets, despite only averaging one goal conceded per game. Among the eight quarter-finalists, only Portugal (+1.1) have a poorer xG difference.

The draw doesn't help either. France face Spain in March, who beat them 2-0 in the World Cup quarter-finals. That tough tie is the main reason their price in the outright market has drifted in recent weeks.

There is no doubting the talent in this squad, and Mbappe's availability could change the picture quickly. Still, plenty of possession without a cutting edge, a leaky backline and a brutal quarter-final is a difficult combination to trust.

At a current implied probability of 22.22%, we'd rather look elsewhere in the Nations League winner odds, at least for the time being.

Spain: Are the world champions worth backing at this price?

As with France, a tough draw is the main reason Spain are no longer the bookmakers' favourites. La Roja meet Les Bleus in March. The second leg will also be staged in France, which could be crucial depending on the outcome of the first leg. That's a hefty obstacle before a semi-final even comes into view.

Their record remains astonishing. Spain went 43 games without defeat, including friendlies, before losing to England in Madrid. Yet, they came very close to losing earlier in the campaign. In their 3-2 victory at Wembley on Matchday 1, Kane missed a penalty while England were leading 2-1, a costly error that ultimately proved decisive.

The defensive numbers are the real worry, at least on paper. Spain won the World Cup by keeping seven clean sheets and conceding just one goal. They have kept only one clean sheet and conceded eight times in this Nations League. That is a sizable drop from the standard that took them to the world title.

Nevertheless, La Roja have the best xG conceded record (6.9) in League A. They are also second only to England for goals scored per game (2.7). On paper, they are still the best team in the competition, and nobody would be surprised to see them lift the trophy.

However, considering the difficult draw, their defensive decline and the recent defeat to England, the current odds offer little value. It may be wiser to wait and monitor Spain's progress, at least until after the first leg.

Germany: Are they the most intriguing outsiders?

Germany are coming on strong in the Nations League outright market. They boast the best defensive record in the competition, with only three goals conceded. Their 1-0 home defeat to Greece was undeserved. The Greeks scored with their only shot on target, while Germany peppered the Greek goal with 16 attempts.

Jurgen Klopp is starting to mould a national team in his style. The most encouraging statement of intent was the Germans' 5-0 win over the Netherlands. Germany have lost just two of their previous 19 games in all competitions.

They also top the pile in League A for average possession in the Nations League (67%) and rank fourth for xG (12.9) and for big chances missed (15) across six games. That wastefulness is the one clear area for improvement. Crucially, it suggests their results could be even better.

Their knockout pathway is encouraging too. A quarter-final against Belgium is a very favourable tie, and the winner of England against Norway awaits in the semi-final.

Germany don't yet look as strong as the Three Lions but, with a few months to work, this young side can only improve under Klopp. The best defence in the competition, a top-class manager, and a kind draw make them a tempting price outright or even each-way. Of the four sides, Germany would be our preferred pick alongside England, particularly given their implied probability of 15.39%.