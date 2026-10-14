DAZN Bet Review Canada in October 2026

☰ Contents [Show more ▾]

Thinking about trying out DAZN Bet in Canada?

Then you’ve come to the right place. Our DAZN Bet Review has everything you need to know about the operator, including an assessment of the available sports and leagues, mobile app, payment methods, customer support and key features. We’ll also provide a complete guide on how to claim the Welcome Bonus for a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $250!

Feature Rating Welcome Bonus 4.4/5 Sports Leagues 4.6/5 Betting Odds 4.5/5 Live Betting 4.7/5 Live Streaming 2.5/5 Mobile App 4.7/5 Payment Methods 3.9/5 Payout Speed 4.4/5 Customer Support 4.8/5 User Experience 4.7/5 Sign up Go to DAZN Bet

About DAZN Bet

DAZN Bet is a popular sports betting and online casino platform operated by the global sports streaming giant, the DAZN Group. DAZN is Europe’s largest digital sports broadcaster, with over 75 distinct programming rights, covering major football leagues, boxing, motorsports, and combat sports.

Launched in 2022 through a strategic partnership with the Pragmatic Group, DAZN Bet recently entered the Ontario and Alberta markets in Canada. The brand is currently constricted to these two provinces due to separate provincial regulations enforcement.

A key feature that DAZN Bet seems to hang its hat on is their live in-play betting section. The sportsbook is heavily oriented toward real-time live betting integrated directly with sports media data and statistics.

DAZN Bet is also known for its easy-to-use and highly intuitive mobile app which can be downloaded on both iOS and Android devices. Once again, the app is optimized for high-paced live betting, making it very easy to navigate micro-markets during sporting events.

A number of top promos are available at DAZN as well, giving customers the chance to get boosted odds and bet insurances on select wagers. Example: Early Payout & Parlay Boosts.

Pros Cons Great Live In-Play Betting Section No Integrated Live Streaming Top Mobile App No Loyalty Program Loads of Promos

Is DAZN Bet legal in Canada?

DAZN Bet is available in all Canadian provinces. Here is the breakdown:

Rest of Canada - Legal to use, operating as a licensed Canadian brand. Provinces such as British Columbia, Quebec, and Manitoba haven’t yet opened their markets to private, regulated sportbooks, so betting there remains tied to government-run monopolies. There’s no law against residents using DAZN Bet while that rollout continues, and its Ontario and Alberta licenses — granted by the AGCO and AGLC — are a strong indicator of legitimacy, since DAZN Bet has already met the regulatory bar in Canada’s two most developed iGaming markets.

- Legal to use, operating as a licensed Canadian brand. Provinces such as British Columbia, Quebec, and Manitoba haven’t yet opened their markets to private, regulated sportbooks, so betting there remains tied to government-run monopolies. There’s no law against residents using DAZN Bet while that rollout continues, and its Ontario and Alberta licenses — granted by the AGCO and AGLC — are a strong indicator of legitimacy, since DAZN Bet has already met the regulatory bar in Canada’s two most developed iGaming markets. Ontario - Fully legal and operational. DAZN Bet launched under an official operator license granted by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to bettors over the age of 19.

- Fully legal and operational. DAZN Bet launched under an official operator license granted by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to bettors over the age of 19. Alberta- Fully legal and operational. The platform officially launched on July 13, 2026, along with the grand opening of Alberta's regulated commercial iGaming market overseen by the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC). Bettors are required to be 18 years or older.

Welcome Bonus

New Canadian customers will have the opportunity to claim the DAZN Bet Welcome Bonus which awards a No Sweat Bet worth up to $250. Players must be over the age of 19 to claim this promotion.

Up to $250 No Sweat Bet

The $250 No Sweat Bet promo refunds your first wager if it loses, up to a maximum amount of $250. So, for example, if you placed a first wager of $100, you would receive $100 in the form of a Bonus Bet if your wager ends up losing.

To qualify for the No Sweat Bet offer, new customers must opt-in to the promotion when registering for an account. No DAZN Bet Bonus Code needs to be entered to claim the offer.

New players are also required to make a qualifying deposit of $10+ and then subsequently place a qualifying bet of minimum odds 1.80 or greater on any sport, while selecting ‘Cashback Insurance’ on their bet slip.

We found this bonus to be ideal for bettors who are looking to start off with a sizable first wager, ranging from around $100-$250. The promo essentially makes your first wager risk-free, allowing you to go for higher-odds wagers

Find out more in our dedicated guide to the DAZN Bet bonus.

Important Terms & Conditions

Your qualifying wager must be placed and settled within 30 days of registration. If your first wager isn’t placed within this time period, the promotion will expire. Qualifying wagers cannot be cashed out or voided.

Deposits made via Neteller, PayPal, Paysafe, Skrill or via any pre-payment cards will NOT qualify for the Promotion. The minimum deposit required to qualify for the promo is $10.

Bonus Bets awarded from the promotion cannot be withdrawn, transferred or cashed out and must be placed on markets with sports betting odds 1.80 or greater. A 1X rollover requirement which must be completed before bonus funds will be available for withdrawal.

‘Boosted Odds’ wagers will not count towards the rollover requirement.

Ongoing Promotions

DAZN Bet has a number of ongoing promotions which can be claimed by existing users on top of the Welcome Bonus. The promos typically give bettors the chance to claim Bonus Funds, Bet Insurances, Enhanced Odds or Cashback. Some of favourite ongoing offers that are currently available at the sportsbook include:

Early Payout

With the Early Payout promo, if a team your wager on goes ahead by a target lead parameter for a particular sport, your bet will be settled as a winner right away, regardless of the final outcome. All you need to do is add an Early Payout [EP] bet to your betslip and if they go ahead by the stipulated parameter, your bet will be marked as a winner.

The lead parameters that must be fulfilled in order to count as an Early Payout vary based on the sport:

Sport Leagues Winning Lead Parameter Soccer Selected Leagues 2 Goals Ice Hockey NHL 3 Goals Baseball MLB 5 Runs Basketball NBA 20 Points American Football NFL 17 points

For single bets, once the designated lead parameter is met, the selection is settled immediately as a winner. For parlay bets, the qualifying selection will be marked as a winner within the accumulator, and the remaining selections will continue to run.

Early Payout is only available for pre-match markets which are marked with the EP label. Cashed out wagers, either partially or fully, will not be eligible for Early Payout.

Parlay Boost

The Parlay Boost at DAZN Bet gives bettors the chance to enhance their betting odds on multibets up to 100%. The way it works is simple: the more legs you add to your multibet, the higher the percentage of your boosted odds. So a 3-leg parlay would get a 5% boost, whereas a multibet with 20+ legs would get a 100% bump up in odds.

To qualify for this promotion, existing customers must place a multibet bet with 3 or more selections on qualifying sports (Football, Tennis, Basketball, American Football, Basketball, Ice Hockey).

The maximum amount which can be claimed from a parlay boost is C$10,000. Only selections with minimum odds of 1.25 (1/4) will qualify as a leg towards the boost.

Boosts are only available for the following sports and markets:

Soccer : 1X2, Both Teams to Score, Over/Under Goals, First Goalscorer, Anytime Goalscorer & Last Goalscorer

: 1X2, Both Teams to Score, Over/Under Goals, First Goalscorer, Anytime Goalscorer & Last Goalscorer Tennis : Match Winner, Set Winner

: Match Winner, Set Winner Basketball : Match Winner, Over/Under Points, Handicap

: Match Winner, Over/Under Points, Handicap American Football : Match Winner, Over/Under Points, Handicap

: Match Winner, Over/Under Points, Handicap Baseball : Match Winner, Over/Under Runs, Handicap

: Match Winner, Over/Under Runs, Handicap Ice Hockey: Match Winner, Over/Under Goals (incl. overtime and penalties), Handicap

Sports Betting

There are over 25 sports to bet on at DAZN Bet, ranging from popular Canadian sports like Football, Basketball, Soccer, Hockey and Baseball to more niche sports such as eSports, Futsal and Snooker. There is no horse racing or greyhound racing found at the sportsbook however.

Leagues and Betting Options

DAZN Bet has a strong focus on American and Canadian Leagues like the NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA and UFC. International soccer leagues are also extremely popular like the English Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, MLS and Champions League.

We found almost all the major bet types to be available like Moneylines, Point Spreads, Over/Unders, Props and Futures. Pre-match and live betting is available for all major leagues and tournaments.

NBA

Canadian bettors can find complete NBA season coverage at DAZN Bet, with every single pre-season, regular season and playoff matchup available for betting. You can use the app's Bet Builder feature to combine multiple outcomes from a single NBA game and Golden Boosts to get enhanced odds on select bets each day.

Live betting on NBA is optimized for fast, real-time wagering where you can place live bets between quarters or during timeouts. Bet types include shifting point spreads, moneylines, and immediate next-possession outcomes.

You can't watch live video broadcasts of NBA games inside the betting app due to strict Canadian media rights, but you can follow along with games via 2D digital match visualizers.

NFL

NFL betting is a favourite amongst DAZN Bet customers, and it isn’t hard to see why. The sportsbook offers comprehensive coverage of all NFL game days, plus Same Game Parlays, in-game microbetting, and seasonal promotions.

Some of the most popular NFL bet types at DAZN include Moneylines, Point Spreads, Over/Unders and prop bets, like First Team to Score, or X Player to Score a Touchdown.

If you subscribe to the DAZN Canada streaming app to watch NFL Game Pass, the DAZN Bet app has been designed to sync directly with your broadcast. This means you will get live targeted odds boosts and situational props straight to your phone based on the game you are actively watching on your TV. There is no direct live streaming from the DAZN Bet App however of NFL games.

NHL

DAZN Bet has tailored local coverage which features layout tabs for popular Canadian hockey markets. This allows bettors to find and place quick wagers on standard moneylines, puck lines, and total goals for daily NHL slates. The live betting section also has microbetting which gives you the chance to bet on markets like next-goal scorers, total power-play goals, or adjusted live game totals.

The NHL Bet Builder gives the option of combining a wide range of hockey markets, like team outcomes with specific player props. Example: The Calgary Flames to win paired with a specific player's total shots on goal.

Again, live streaming is not available for NHL games at DAZN Bet but match visualizers and statistics can be found to help follow along and place educated bets.

English Premier League

Soccer fans will be happy to hear that the English Premier League is heavily featured at DAZN Bet thanks to their roots in European football. The sportsbook typically offers a wide range of soccer markets beyond standard Moneylines and Total Goals, routinely giving a number of team and player props. Live betting on granular microbetting markets is also available, such as Next Team to get a Corner or Next Shot on Goal.

Same Game Parlays are popular on the EPL as well, along with daily odds boosts on pre-made parlay bets on select matchups. We recommend checking out the Golden Boost section before placing your EPL bets for the best possible odds.

Betting Odds

Based on our research, the DAZN Bet odds are on the lower side as it operates primarily as a recreational sportsbook. This means that default betting lines carry slightly higher "juice" or “vig” than dedicated industry giants, like bet365 and Pinnacle.

DAZN Bet does, however, offer a number of enhanced odds markets and odds boost promos which can be used to bump up your odds on select sporting events. “Golden Boosts” are available on a daily basis, particularly for Soccer and Basketball games.

The Parlay Boost is particularly popular at DAZN Bet, giving bettors the chance to boost their odds on multibets based on the number of legs in their betting slip. Odds can be boosted up to 100% for bets with 20 legs or more.

Betting odds on Futures are available well in advance to major tournaments and competitions. Live betting odds update dynamically almost up-to-the-second for quick microbet wagers on upcoming plays.

Live Betting & Streaming

One of the key selling points of DAZN Bet is their in play betting section, which is designed for quick dynamic microbets while watching games unfold in real time. The simplified bet slips make for fast-paced wagers, minimizing the time to select and confirm bets and the odds change rapidly, so you don’t miss a beat.

We found thousands of live betting markets to be available on a daily basis, specially catering towards popular Canadian sports like Baseball, Basketball, Football, Soccer, MMA and Hockey. Micromarkets let you wager on small events like the exact result of the next NFL drive or the next corner kick in a soccer match.

DAZN Bet doesn’t have a dedicated live streaming function but rather operates on what is known as a "second-screen" experience. To access live video feeds you need to open up the DAZN Canada App, which has live marquee events—such as NFL Game Pass, UEFA Champions League, and major championship boxing ready for watching. You will need to have both the Sportsbook and DAZN App open separately to watch live streams and place bets.

Mobile App

The DAZN Bet App is available for free download at the Google Play Store and Apple Store, giving bettors the opportunity to wager on-the-go. The user interface is highly intuitive, ideal for casual bettors who want an easy-to-navigate layout and quick deposits/withdrawals.

Virtually all the same betting markets available via the browser-based platform can also be found via app. This includes Bet Builders and Odds Boosts.

The live betting section of the app is particularly robust, allowing for quick microbets on a load of betting markets while providing a variety of media, match trackers and statistics on the side. It should be noted that you won’t be able to access full video broadcast live streams, as they are only available on the separate DAZN Canada App.

To smoothly run the DAZN Bet App, it is recommended that users have iOS 15.6 or later or Android 7.0 or higher based on your operating system.

Device Rating iOS App Store 4.7/5 Google Play Store / Android App store 4.8/5

Payment Methods

There are a number of secure and convenient payment methods which can be used to get money in and out of your betting account at DAZN Bet.

DAZN Bet Deposit Methods

Deposits are available using the following 5 options found in the table below. This is lower than some of the other top sports betting sites in Canada, who tend to offer more eWallet options like PayPal or prepaid cards like Paysafecard.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Processing Time Interac Free $10 Instant VISA Free $10 Instant MasterCard Free $10 Instant MuchBetter Free $10 Instant Online Bank Transfer Free $10 Instant

DAZN Bet Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawals are available using a similar set of payment options as deposits, excluding online bank transfers:

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withrawal Processing Time Interac Free $10 24 Hours VISA Free $10 1-3 Business Days MasterCard Free $10 1-3 Business Days MuchBetter Free $10 Under 12 Hours

Payout Speed

Payout speed at DAZN Bet depends on the payment method used, ranging from 12 hours to 3 business days. Before any money is released, the DAZN Bet compliance team holds all requested withdrawals for an internal processing window of up to 24 hours.

MuchBetter is the fastest withdrawal option, with payout times of 12 hours on average. VISA and MasterCard withdrawals typically take longer, ranging from 1-3 business days.

Note that your first withdrawal from DAZN Bet will require the completion of KYC verification. You can track the status of your payout in the ‘Pending Withdrawals’ section of your account. Withdrawals over $5000 can take longer due to anti-money laundering verification.

DAZN Bet uses a closed-loop tracking process for their withdrawals, which requires users to withdraw funds using the exact same payment method they used to deposit.

Customer Support

DAZN Bet customer support is available 24/7 via Live Chat and Email. The platform does not have a traditional phone or hotline support.

Live Chat is the recommended way to contact support, with an average response time of 5 minutes. Live chat begins with an AI Agent but can be switched to a live customer service team member for more detailed issues.

Email replies can take up to 24 hours and are ideal for tackling complicated problems like document verification errors and payment disputes.

Overall, we found the customer support to be very helpful and timely at DAZN Bet as well as the FAQ section, which has quick answers to a number of commonly asked questions.

User Experience

We found DAZN Bet to be an extremely simple platform to navigate, perfect for recreational bettors who aren’t looking for a wide range of complex betting tools.

Ease of Use

Both the browser-based platform and mobile app have a sleek and modern UI, which makes finding and placing bets quite simple. DAZN Bet’s search function lets bettors type in the name of a specific team or tournament and locate betting markets within seconds.

Signing up for a betting account only takes around 5 minutes, and KYC can be completed and confirmed within half an hour.

Managing Your Account

Customers will have the option of viewing betting odds in multiple formats, including Fractional, Decimal and American. You can set up a default stake preference as your baseline wager so the betting slip populates instantly without manual typing on every play.

If you need to reset your password, you can do so via your mobile app or browser with two-factor authentication required.

Push notifications can be enabled in the mobile app, which sends you alerts every time one of your bets completes or favourite teams are in action.

Responsible Gambling Options

The platform has a number of responsible gambling tools which can be accessed, including Deposit Limits, Loss Limits, Wager Limits, Session Time Alerts and Time Outs.

You can manage your financial limits yourself in the ‘Responsible Gambling’ section of the website or app. Session Time Alerts need to be set up by contacting customer support via live chat or email.

For longer exclusion periods, you can choose to use the ‘Self-Exclusion ' function which allows you to ban yourself from the website for up to 3 years.

Stand Out Feature: Live In-Play Betting

DAZN Bet’s in-play betting stands out for pairing real-time markets with a sport-first product built by a company whose core business is sports media. Odds update continuously across football, tennis, racing and American football, supported by live graphics that keep bettors oriented on the action without switching to another source. Regular odds boosts also extend to live markets, not just pre-match lines, which isn’t standard across every sportsbook. For users, the result is the ability to react to a match as it unfolds with current pricing, rather than relying on fixed odds set before kickoff.

Goal.com Expert Opinion - Ruwan Withane After thoroughly examining the DAZN Bet platform, it’s quite clear that the sportsbook has the potential to be one of the more popular betting sites in Canada. What really stood out to use when using the site were: Top Welcome Bonus - The chance to start off at the sportsbook with a risk-free bet worth up to $250 is a big bonus, especially if you’re planning on placing a high risk first wager.

- The chance to start off at the sportsbook with a risk-free bet worth up to $250 is a big bonus, especially if you’re planning on placing a high risk first wager. World-Class Mobile App - The mobile app at DAZN Bet is up there with the top bookmakers in the industry, featuring a modern intuitive UI and quick deposits/withdrawals.

- The mobile app at DAZN Bet is up there with the top bookmakers in the industry, featuring a modern intuitive UI and quick deposits/withdrawals. Live Betting Excellence - Arguably the brand’s biggest strength, the live in play betting section is filled with thousands of microbets which can be placed on tiny occurrences during a sporting event.

- Arguably the brand’s biggest strength, the live in play betting section is filled with thousands of microbets which can be placed on tiny occurrences during a sporting event. Reliable Customer Support- If you run into any issues, customer support can reliably be contacted via live chat and email 24/7. Response times for live chat in particular are very quick, connecting you with live agents within minutes.

DAZN Bet Review: Our Final Verdict

Our DAZN Bet Review concludes that the operator is a great option for Canadian-based bettors looking for a user-friendly platform with loads of media extras. The live betting section in particular is world-class, providing users with the ability to place up-to-the-second micro-bets while taking in all sorts of useful statistics and data, for more educated bets.

The DAZN Bet App is also up there with the top sports betting applications in the region, with a sleek and hassle-free UI, built for novice bettors. The app does however lack a live streaming function which you will need to access separately on the DAZN Canada App.

In terms of betting markets, DAZN Bet has virtually every major league from around the globe. There is a particular focus on top American and Canadian leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, CFL and UFC. International sports like Soccer, Tennis, Rugby, and Cricket are also well represented at the sportsbook however.

Registering at DAZN Bet is a quick and easy process that should only take a few moments of your time. Don’t forget to claim that the Welcome Bonus is up for grabs if you decide to opt-in, awarding a No Sweat Bet worth up to $250.

DAZN Bet Review FAQ