DAZN Bet Bonus Code: Get Up To $250 No Sweat Bet in October 2026

TL;DR • The DAZN Bet Welcome Bonus offers a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $250.

• No DAZN Bet bonus code is required to claim the offer, simply register, opt-in and make a qualifying deposit/first wager.

• A number of existing customer promos are available on top of the DAZN Bet Welcome Offer, including a Parlay Boost and Early Payout.

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DAZN Bet Bonus Offer Details Bonus Type No Sweat Bet Stand Out Feature Refunds Losing First Wagers Minimum Deposit $10 Wagering Requirements 1X Type of Bet Bonus Bet Minimum Odds 1.80

How to Claim the DAZN Bet Bonus

Claiming the DAZN Bet Welcome Offer is a quick process that should only take a few minutes of your time. Read through the step-by-step instructions below to help guide you through the claiming process:

Visit the DAZN Bet Canada website and click on the ‘SIGN UP’ button. Fill in the registration form that appears with the required personal details. Create a unique password which will be used to login to your betting account. Tick the ‘100% No Sweat Bonus’ box to opt-in to the Sports Welcome Bonus. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 using a payment method of your choice. Place a first bet at 1.80 odds or greater on any sport and select ‘Cashback Insurance’ in the bet slip. If your wager loses, you will automatically be credited with a Bonus Bet equalling your first wager up to $250.

Bonus Terms & Conditions

Get a list of the important terms and conditions you should take into account when claiming the DAZN Welcome Offer in the section below:

Qualifying Customers: Customers must be from a qualifying province in Canada (Alberta) and over the age of 19.

Customers must be from a qualifying province in Canada (Alberta) and over the age of 19. Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required. Payment Restrictions: Deposits made via Neteller, PayPal, Paysafe, Skrill or via any pre-payment cards will NOT qualify for this Promotion.

Deposits made via Neteller, PayPal, Paysafe, Skrill or via any pre-payment cards will NOT qualify for this Promotion. Minimum Odds: Qualifying bets must have minimum odds of 1.80 or greater.

Qualifying bets must have minimum odds of 1.80 or greater. Wagering Requirement: A 1X rollover requirement must be completed on bets with minimum odds of 1.80 or greater.

A 1X rollover requirement must be completed on bets with minimum odds of 1.80 or greater. Time Period: The full promotion (qualifying wager + Bonus Bet) must be placed within 30 days of registration.

The full promotion (qualifying wager + Bonus Bet) must be placed within 30 days of registration. Limitations: ‘Boosted Odds’ wagers will not count towards the wagering requirement.

Bonuses For Existing Users

We found a number of existing customer offers available at DAZN Bet on top of the Welcome Bonus. These promos give existing users the chance to pick up Bonus Bets, Cashback, Bet Insurances and Boosted Odds. Some of our picks for the best existing customer offers currently available at the operator are:

Parlay Boost

A DAZN Bet Parlay Boost provides the chance to get your odds increased on your multi-bets up to 100%. The amount of the boost will depend on the number of legs in your multi-bet. To qualify for this promotion, existing customers must place a Parlay bet with 3 or more selections on qualifying sports (soccer, tennis, basketball, American football, and ice hockey).

The maximum boost amount is C$10,000. Only selections with minimum odds of 1.25 (1/4) will qualify as a leg towards the boost.

Early Payout

With the Early Payout promo, if the team you bet on goes ahead by a specific lead, your bet will be settled as a winner straight away regardless of the final result! All you need to do is add an Early Payout [EP] bet to your bet slips and wait for your team to go ahead.

The winning lead parameter varies based on the sport wagered on:

Sport Leagues Winning Lead Parameter Soccer Selected Leagues 2 Goals Ice Hockey NHL 3 Goals Baseball MLB 5 Runs Basketball NBA 20 Points American Football NFL 17 points

Early Payout will not apply to cashed out wagers, fully or partially. Bets placed on a Draw do not count towards Early Payout.

Welcome Bonus Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the DAZN Bet Welcome Bonus stacks up against the introductory offer of a leading competitor in Tooniebet.

Feature DAZN Bet Tooniebet Bonus Amount $250 $150 Minimum Deposit $10 $30 Wagering Requirements 1X 6X Time Limit 30 Days 30 Days

DAZN Bet’s welcome bonus offers a higher maximum value than Tooniebet’s — $250 versus $150 — while also requiring a smaller first deposit to qualify, at just $10 compared to Tooniebet’s $30.

The wagering requirement for the DAZN Bet bonus is a single 1x rollover, far lighter than Tooniebet’s 6x, and both promotions allow 30 days from registration to complete it. Tooniebet also adds an extra hurdle: bettors must first wager their initial deposit on sports bets at minimum odds of -200 before the bonus funds even unlock.

It should be noted, however, that the Tooniebet bonus does not require a losing first wager like with the DAZN Bet Bonus. New customers are awarded bonus funds based solely on their initial deposit.

Overall, we believe the DAZN Bet Welcome Bonus is the slightly better welcome offer due to the higher max bonus value and easier wagering requirements.

Sports Betting With DAZN Bet

We found a wide range of sports betting tools and features available at DAZN Bet which have the potential to enhance your betting experience. Some of the key features in our opinion include:

Available Sports Markets

DAZN Bet has a huge selection of sports and leagues to choose from, including Canadian favourites like NHL, MLB, NFL, NBA, UFC and CFL. If you're more of an international sports fan, the sportsbook also has great coverage of soccer leagues like the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga as well as cricket, tennis and rugby Leagues.

Bet Builders are available on many of the top leagues, giving users the chance to wager on multiple occurrences on a single sporting event.

Live Betting & Streaming

DAZN Bet offers sports fans the chance to place live bets on thousands of sporting events each week. Popular live betting sports include Soccer, Tennis, Baseball, Basketball, Football, Table Tennis and eSports.

Live streaming service is not available directly from the DAZN Bet but can be viewed through a user’s primary DAZN Canada Subscription. Subscribers can access broadcast rights to show the NFL, UEFA Champions League, MMA fights, and championship boxing.

At the moment, the DAZN Bet App does not have its own live streaming feature, so you will need two devices to access both the betting platform and the DAZN streams.

Mobile App

The DAZN Bet App is available for free download on both iOS and Android devices. We found the UI to be very easy to navigate, with the ability to make quick deposits and find bets using the Search function.

The app has similar functionality to the browser-based site, including a Bet Builder, live match trackers and 24/7 customer support. Biometric login can be set up for increased security and Push Notifications for instant alerts when bets pay out.

Security

Like most top sports betting sites, DAZN has a number of security protocols to protect their customers. This includes 256-Bit SSL Encryption, closed-loop payouts and mandatory KYC compliance checks.

Find out more about this sportsbook in our DAZN Bet Canada review.

Payment Methods

DAZN Bet provides Canadian-based users with a number of safe and convenient payment options to fund your betting account.

DAZN Bet Deposit Methods

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Processing Time Interac Free $10 Instant VISA Free $10 Instant MasterCard Free $10 Instant MuchBetter Free $10 Instant Online Bank Transfer Free $10 Instant

DAZN Bet Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Processing Time Interac Free $10 24 Hours VISA Free $10 1-3 Business Days MasterCard Free $10 1-3 Business Days MuchBetter Free $10 Under 12 Hours

DAZN Bet Customer Service

Customer support at DAZN Bet is available via Live Chat, Web Message and Email. All channels are available 24/7.

Live chat response is the fastest, ranging between 5-30 minutes, ideal for quick questions. Email support can take up to 24 hours for replies but should be used for document verification errors and payment disputes.

Phone Number - Email Address support@daznbet.com Live Chat Available Live Chat Hours 24/7

Responsible Gaming with DAZN Bet

DAZN Bet provides a number of safer gambling tools including Deposit Limits, Loss Limits, Wagering Limits, Time Outs and Self Exclusion. To access these features, all you need to do is click on the ‘Safer Gambling’ button at the bottom of any webpage. Note that increases in limits will take 24 hours to come into effect.

Goal.com Expert Opinion: Ruwan Withane Based on our research, DAZN Bet is up there amongst the best sportsbooks in Canada. The site provides a strong introductory bonus coupled with a great collection of sports and leagues and an extremely user-friendly mobile app. Some other key features that stood out to use when reviewing the sportsbook are: Live Betting Section: Loads of live betting options are available on a daily basis, perfect for placing wagers while you watch your favourite teams play.

Loads of live betting options are available on a daily basis, perfect for placing wagers while you watch your favourite teams play. Loads of Promos: Existing customers can take advantage of promos like the Early Payout or Parlay Boost for even more bang for your buck.

Existing customers can take advantage of promos like the Early Payout or Parlay Boost for even more bang for your buck. 24/7 Customer Support: Get assistance at any time of the day using Live Chat or Email. Where we found some room for improvement is through the integration of the live streaming from DAZN Canada into the betting platform. At the moment, customers do not have the ability to access live streams on the DAZN Bet App and require a separate paid DAZN subscription.

Summary

We can conclude that DAZN Bet is a solid option for Canadian sports bettors looking for a reliable online bookmaker with a good welcome offer.

There are over 25 sports in total available at the moment, focusing specially on sports popular in Canada like Basketball, Baseball, American Football, Hockey, Tennis and Soccer. All popular leagues are available for pre-match and live betting.

The Welcome Bonus currently gives up to $250 in the form of a No Sweat Bet, available for your first wager at the sportsbook. This is definitely on the higher side in terms of bonus value and with only a 1X rollover requirement, it’s quite easy to get your bonus money out.

Registration is quite simple at DAZN Bet, requiring basic personal information and KYC check before withdrawals. You will not need to enter a DAZN Bet bonus code when registering to claim the welcome offer, simply opt-in.

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