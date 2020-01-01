Fabregas e la scommessa persa con Caballero: "Gli regalai un'auto rotta"

Prima di passare al a gennaio 2019, Cesc Fabregas ha trascorso 5 stagioni e mezzo al . Lì ha incrociato Willy Caballero, portiere di riserva coi Blues, al quale lo lega un simpatico aneddoto.

A raccontarlo, attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram, è proprio il centrocampista. Oggetto? Una scommessa persa due anni fa con l'argentino nel 2018.

"Un giorno, però, ho avuto troppa fiducia in me stesso e la cosa mi è sfuggita di mano. Fu la volta in cui sfidai Willy Caballero e gli dissi che se mi avesse parato il rigore gli avrei comprato una Range Rover. Sfortunatamente per me, lo respinse davanti agli occhi di tutta la squadra. Potete immaginare come andò poi ... Sono passato dal sentirmi il più sicuro del mondo al più stupido".

"Ovviamente tutti mi prendevano in giro e ridevano dicendo che dovevo pagare il mio debito. Così sono andato in un deposito rottami e ho trovato una Range Rover distrutta, che non poteva essere utilizzata, per 950 sterline. Mi son detto, sai una cosa? La prendo. Il giorno dopo l'ho portata sul campo di allenamento e ... bene, vi mostrerò il resto in un video. La lezione della storia è: non si deve scommettere a tutti i costi".