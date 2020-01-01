Fabregas e la scommessa persa con Caballero: "Gli regalai un'auto rotta"
Prima di passare al Monaco a gennaio 2019, Cesc Fabregas ha trascorso 5 stagioni e mezzo al Chelsea. Lì ha incrociato Willy Caballero, portiere di riserva coi Blues, al quale lo lega un simpatico aneddoto.
So, after a player already told the story to the press of what happened one day in 2018 and many people asked me if it’s true, there we go. Many times for many years after training, I stay a little bit longer to take some penalties. I always made little bets with the goalkeepers to put a bit of spice into the challenge. For some reason, I never really missed one. So one day i got too confident and it got a of out of hand. It was Willy Caballero’s turn and I told him that if he saved it I’d get him a Range Rover. Unfortunately for me, he saved it in front of the whole team so you can imagine how it went... I went from feeling the most confident, to feeling the most stupid guy on earth 😅. Everybody obviously was shouting and laughing that I had to pay my debt. I went to a scrapyard and I found a destroyed Range Rover that couldn’t be used at all for £950 so I said, you know what? I’ll get that. The next day they brought it to the training ground and well... I’ll show you the rest on a video. The lesson of the story is: Don’t bet at all at any cost. @willycaba
A raccontarlo, attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram, è proprio il centrocampista. Oggetto? Una scommessa persa due anni fa con l'argentino nel 2018.
"Un giorno, però, ho avuto troppa fiducia in me stesso e la cosa mi è sfuggita di mano. Fu la volta in cui sfidai Willy Caballero e gli dissi che se mi avesse parato il rigore gli avrei comprato una Range Rover. Sfortunatamente per me, lo respinse davanti agli occhi di tutta la squadra. Potete immaginare come andò poi ... Sono passato dal sentirmi il più sicuro del mondo al più stupido".
"Ovviamente tutti mi prendevano in giro e ridevano dicendo che dovevo pagare il mio debito. Così sono andato in un deposito rottami e ho trovato una Range Rover distrutta, che non poteva essere utilizzata, per 950 sterline. Mi son detto, sai una cosa? La prendo. Il giorno dopo l'ho portata sul campo di allenamento e ... bene, vi mostrerò il resto in un video. La lezione della storia è: non si deve scommettere a tutti i costi".