Goal.com
En direct
Luca Dallolio

Luca Dallolio

Juventus Fan

Luca Dallolio (aka jftvluca)

I’m a content creator who creates videos for my own channels on Instagram, TikTok & YouTube as well as my club Juventus and various other football companies, including GOAL.

Growing up in London with Italian parents, I always had a strong passion for Italian football as well as the Premier League, and I wanted to share that love I had for the ‘Beautiful Game’ through social media! There weren’t many “Italian football creators” when I began creating content in 2021, so I saw a gap in the market to spread my love and knowledge of the Italian game, and fast forward five years, I’ve done so!

 

Articles de Luca Dallolio
  1. Pep Guardiola Jose Mourinho 2025-26Getty/GOAL
    GOAL's FanZoneJ. Mourinho

    Le CV de Mourinho est en réalité MEILLEUR que celui de Guardiola – la preuve est incroyable !

    Refusé par Barcelone, il a ensuite remporté le seul triplé italien, mis fin à la domination de Barcelone avec 100 points et remporté le premier titre européen de la Roma. Le parcours de José Mourinho en tant qu'entraîneur est plus riche en moments historiques que celui de Pep Guardiola. Chaque trophée et chaque étape franchie prouvent que le CV du Special One est sans égal.