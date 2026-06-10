World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: New Zealand
Sixteen years after their previous appearance, New Zealand are back on the World Cup stage. The footballing counterparts to the far more famous and successful All Blacks arrive in North America after a relatively comfortable qualification campaign, helped by the limited level of competition within the Oceania confederation.
Having eased through the group stage, the All Whites defeated Fiji 7-0 in their semi-final before overcoming New Caledonia with a 3-0 victory in the final, booking their place at the World Cup for the third time in their history.
What to expect
New Zealand face a daunting task in the group stage after being drawn alongside Belgium, Egypt and Iran in Group G.
At first glance, then, New Zealand’s chances of advancing appear extremely slim. However, the expanded tournament offers a potential lifeline, with not only the top two teams in each group progressing, but also eight of the 12 third-placed sides.
If the All Whites can manage a couple of draws and avoid heavy defeats, they could realistically put themselves in contention for one of those additional spots. Doing so would see New Zealand reach the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history.
Man in charge
The expertise of European managers is frequently viewed as a major asset by federations around the world searching for a national team coach, and New Zealand are no exception.
The man in charge of the All Whites is Darren Bazeley, an Englishman born in Northampton. The former defender moved to Oceania in 2005 after leaving England, where he had played for clubs including Wolves, Watford and Walsall.
Bazeley coached at every level of New Zealand’s youth national teams before taking charge of the senior side in 2023. One year later, he led the Olympic team at the Paris Games before returning to his role with the senior national team and guiding them to qualification for the World Cup.
MVP
The most important and recognisable player in the New Zealand squad is undoubtedly Chris Wood. The Nottingham Forest striker the All Whites’ all-time leading goal-scorer, record appearance holder, and national team captain.
Wood represented his country at the 2010 World Cup, but after failing to find the net on that occasion, he is hoping to break his tournament duck this time around, Given his age, it may be the 34-year-old’s final chance to do so.
One to watch
At just 21 years old, Tyler Bindon has already shown remarkable maturity and is widely regarded as the future leader of the All Whites' defence.
During the season just passed, Nottingham Forest-owned Bindon established himself as a regular starter while on loan at Sheffield United in the Championship, making 25 appearances for the Blades. The experience of playing week in, week out has further sharpened his timing, defensive awareness and effectiveness in aerial duels.
Bindon’s impact at international level has already been impressive, where he has proven to be a significant threat from set-pieces in the opposition penalty area. Combining physical presence with leadership qualities beyond his years, Bindon is the cornerstone upon which New Zealand will look to build any hopes of a World Cup upset.