The Ravens and their new quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be looking to get back into the AFC Wild Card race with a win at home on Monday. Los Angeles, meanwhile, will hope to finally get their first win of the season after starting the year with eight straight losses.

Chargers vs Ravens Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:20pm ET - 11/15/2026

Baltimore Ravens -4.5 @ -105 with BetMGM

Derrick Henry Over 74.5 Rushing Yards @ -115 with BetMGM

Justin Herbert Over 196.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Baltimore Ravens -4.5

The Ravens have lost four straight and failed to score more than 13 points in each of those losses. Given this form, it’s easy to see why BetMGM and the other top US betting sites aren’t confident about their chances of winning big against the Chargers.

However, we think the bookmakers aren’t showing enough confidence in Jacoby Brissett. The 33-year-old isn’t Lamar Jackson, who remains out with a thumb injury, but he’s a massive step-up from Joe Fagnano and the Ravens’ other third-string quarterback options.

We’ve seen what Baltimore can look like with competent QB play. The Chargers, on the other hand, have been a mess all season. Brissett and his game management will make the difference here.

Chargers vs Ravens Pick 1: Baltimore Ravens -4.5 @ -105 with BetMGM

Derrick Henry Over 74.5 Rushing Yards

While we have confidence in Jacoby Brissett ahead of Monday night’s game, we don’t expect him to do anything too stunning in Baltimore. The QB was only acquired from the Cardinals via trade on November 6. He described the week leading up to the Chargers game as a “crash course” getting up to speed with the Ravens’ offense.

Given he's had so little time to prepare, you can expect to see Baltimore working with a limited playbook in the air. This means more run plays, which means more carries for Derrick Henry.

The King hasn’t rushed for more than 60 yards in any of the Ravens’ last four games, but he also had fewer than 18 carries in each of those games. He’s rushed for over 70 yards every game with 18+ carries this season and for over 100 yards in each game with 20+ carries.

Chargers vs Ravens Pick 2: Derrick Henry Over 74.5 Rushing Yards @ -115 with BetMGM

Justin Herbert Over 196.5 Passing Yards

Chargers QB Justin Herbert has averaged 199 yards per game this season and has thrown for over 200 yards in two of his last three games. Both of those games were games in which Los Angeles scored fewer than 10 points.

So, even if the Chargers aren't putting up big numbers on the scoreboard, you can expect a baseline performance from Herbert of around 200 yards per game.

Baltimore has the 10th-worst pass defense in the NFL, allowing an average of 229.8 yards per game. When you add in their banged up secondary — safeties Kyle Hamilton and Jaylinn Hawkins are questionable, along with cornerback Nate Wiggins — the over for Herbert’s passing yards makes sense here.

Chargers vs Ravens Pick 3: Justin Herbert Over 196.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with BetMGM

Chargers vs Ravens at US Prediction Markets

US sports traders can buy options on Week 10's Monday Night Football clash between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens across all of the best prediction market apps.

The Ravens are 1-3 without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, and 2-4 if the games where he's exited early are included. Baltimore added quarterback Jacoby Brissett at the trade deadline, though, and sports traders have responded positively. The Ravens are now 69¢ favorites on Novig, Kalshi, and Polymarket.

The Chargers are winless this season, and at 32¢ and +4.5 point underdogs, traders don't see MNF being the game where that changes.

The 50¢ mark for the U/O is in the basement at 39.5 points, meaning traders don't expect a new Ravens QB and struggling Chargers offense to run up the points.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.

Get up a $55 trading bonuses with our Kalshi promo code

Collect a $25 trading bonus with Polymarket for today's game

Looking for a specialist sports prediction market site? Try out Novig or ProphetX

Chargers vs Ravens Start Time

The Ravens will host the winless Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore in a potentially pivotal game for their season on Monday Night Football (11/16) at 8:15pm ET. You can tune in for this matchup on ESPN and ABC, or catch the ManningCast broadcast on ESPN2.

Chargers vs Ravens Game Details