SL Benfica Overview

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Beth Mead Arsenal 2025-26

'Not the biggest fan!' - Arsenal’s Mead criticises UWCL format

Arsenal star Beth Mead admits that she is "not the biggest fan" of the new Women's Champions League format. Changes have been made to elite European competition that mirror those made in the men's game. Rather than a group stage playing out, all 18 teams are now placed into one league table - with the Gunners hoping to successfully navigate that en route to defending their continental crown.

B. MeadArsenal Women
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September 2026
Women's Champions League
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Juventus
JUV
1
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SL Benfica
BEN
2
FT
Women's Champions League
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SL Benfica
BEN
0
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Bayern Munich
FCB
3
FT
October 2026
Women's Champions League
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Arsenal Women
ARS
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BEN
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Standings

Brasileirão crestBrasileirão

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
8Santos crestSantos30119104645142
L
D
W
W
W
9Bragantino crestBragantino30117123835340
W
D
L
L
D
10São Paulo crestSão Paulo30116133535039
W
L
L
W
L
11Coritiba crestCoritiba30109113848-1039
D
L
L
D
L
12Vitória crestVitória30106143344-1136
L
W
L
D
W
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