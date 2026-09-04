SL Benfica Overview

'Not the biggest fan!' - Arsenal’s Mead criticises UWCL format

Arsenal star Beth Mead admits that she is "not the biggest fan" of the new Women's Champions League format. Changes have been made to elite European competition that mirror those made in the men's game. Rather than a group stage playing out, all 18 teams are now placed into one league table - with the Gunners hoping to successfully navigate that en route to defending their continental crown.