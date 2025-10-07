How to watch today's Juventus Women vs Benfica Women Champons League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Juventus Women face Benfica Women in their UEFAWomen’s Champions League opener at the Allianz Stadium, with both sides coming in as reigning champions of their domestic leagues and hungry for a fast start in the group stage.

Juventus have shown strong home form, with three wins and a draw in their last five at home, and they pride themselves on their defensive solidity. Benfica, prolific goal-scorers and the Portuguese champions, head to Turin averaging 2.7 goals per match over their last five, but with some defensive inconsistency.

Juventus team news

For Juventus, Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea remain their chief attacking weapons and the side prefer a controlled, possession-based approach. With no fresh injury concerns, they will be confident of a winning start.

SL Benfica team news

Their lineup is expected to feature Pauels in goal, a strong back four anchored by Andreia Faria and Carole Costa, and attacking options like Davidson and Martin-Prieto. Injuries have sidelined Borges, Salvador, Norton, and Falcon, but Benfica are rarely blanked in attack, failing to score only twice in their last 33 matches.

