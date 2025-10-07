Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Women's Champions League
team-logoJuventus
Allianz Stadium
team-logoSL Benfica
STREAM LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Juventus Women vs Benfica Women Champons League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Juventus and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus Women face Benfica Women in their UEFAWomen’s Champions League opener at the Allianz Stadium, with both sides coming in as reigning champions of their domestic leagues and hungry for a fast start in the group stage. 

Juventus have shown strong home form, with three wins and a draw in their last five at home, and they pride themselves on their defensive solidity. Benfica, prolific goal-scorers and the Portuguese champions, head to Turin averaging 2.7 goals per match over their last five, but with some defensive inconsistency. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more. 

How to watch Juventus vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Juventus vs SL Benfica kick-off time

crest
Women's Champions League - Women's Champions League
Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Juventus vs SL Benfica lineups

JuventusHome team crest

3-4-1-2

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestBEN
16
P. Peyraud-Magnin
23
C. Salvai
5
M. Harviken
71
M. Lenzini
29
T. Pinto
3
E. Carbonell
17
E. Godoe
13
L. Waelti
11
B. Bonansea
10
C. Girelli
14
A. Vangsgaard
1
L. Pauels
15
C. Costa
19
C. Amado
5
M. Lund
22
D. Gomes
13
L. Alves
23
A. Gasper
25
C. Davidson
6
B. Cameirao
10
C. Hansen
9
N. Raysla

4-4-2

BENAway team crest

JUV
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Canzi

BEN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • I. Baptista

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Juventus team news

For Juventus, Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea remain their chief attacking weapons and the side prefer a controlled, possession-based approach. With no fresh injury concerns, they will be confident of a winning start. 

SL Benfica team news

Their lineup is expected to feature Pauels in goal, a strong back four anchored by Andreia Faria and Carole Costa, and attacking options like Davidson and Martin-Prieto. Injuries have sidelined Borges, Salvador, Norton, and Falcon, but Benfica are rarely blanked in attack, failing to score only twice in their last 33 matches.

Form

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting