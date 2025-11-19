How to watch today's Paris FC vs SL Benfica Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Paris FC Women return to Stade Charlety on Wednesday night still hunting their first victory of this year's UEFA Women's Champions League, with Benfica Women arriving in the same boat as both sides look to finally get off the mark in Matchweek 4.

Since their memorable 2012-13 run to the Final Four, Paris FC have found European nights far tougher to navigate, even missing out on the group stage completely last season. Although Sandrine Soubeyrand's squad fought their way back into the League Phase this time around, their campaign has sputtered out of the blocks, no wins, two points, and plenty of work still to do.

However, there were encouraging signs in Matchday Three. Paris dug deep in Spain to snatch a gritty 1-1 draw with Real Madrid Women, a result that should give them a timely lift and remind them that a breakthrough victory isn’t far away.

Benfica Women, meanwhile, have experienced their share of European whiplash. After making the quarterfinals in 2023-24, they stumbled badly last season, bowing out in the second round of qualifying. But As Aguias quickly steadied themselves and earned another shot at the big stage.

Their return hasn't been smooth sailing; heavy defeats to Juventus Women and Arsenal Women made for a bruising start, but Matchday Three finally brought a spark of positivity. Benfica battled Twente Women to a 1-1 draw at home, picking up their first point of the campaign and injecting some much-needed belief ahead of this trip to Paris.

The match will be played at Stade Jean Bouin on Wednesday, October 19, 2025, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

Paris FC team news

Oceane Picard's status for Wednesday's Champions League clash is still up in the air after she was forced off just 25 minutes into the showdown with Real Madrid Women. If she's not cleared in time, Sheika Scott is the obvious candidate to slot into the lineup.

SL Benfica team news

Benfica Women, meanwhile, make the trip to Paris with plenty of belief despite the challenge that awaits. Their recent away form has been nothing short of impressive, four wins in their last five outings, with three of those featuring four-goal explosions, and that momentum gives them every reason to feel upbeat heading into Matchday Four.

Manager Ivan Baptista tweaked a few pieces in the previous European outing, and those adjustments paid dividends as Benfica earned their first point of the competition against Twente. Given how well that setup clicked, Baptista is expected to roll out an unchanged XI for this midweek showdown.

