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Rob Norcup

How much are World Cup Final tickets? A guide to seating categories and 2026 costs

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It’s set to be a jaw-dropping finish to the World Cup 2026 party - and which tickets are reaching the $10,000 mark

The World Cup 2026 Final takes place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

Who can forget the World Cup 2022 Final? Definitely not the 88,966 fans who crammed into the Lusail Stadium to see Argentina take the crown. Four goals during normal time, another two in extra-time, and a sensational penalty shootout.

We are hoping for another edge-of-your-seat curtain-closer this time. Demand will obviously be stratospheric, with controversy around prices already taking up headlines.

Let GOAL take you through all the World Cup 2026 final ticket information, including how much they cost and much more.

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When is the World Cup 2026 Final?

crest
World Cup - Final Stage
New York/New Jersey Stadium

How much are World Cup 2026 Final tickets?

Face-value tickets for the World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium currently range from $5,785 to $10,990 through FIFA's official portal.

It represents a record-breaking increase compared to the 2022 Final in Qatar, where the top seat was approximately $1,600.

The World Cup 2026 final prices are tiered as follows:

  • Category 1: $10,990 (prime sideline seats with the best views, primarily in the lower tier)
  • Category 2: $7,380 (corner sections and some upper-tier central seats)
  • Category 3: $5,785 (upper-tier sections behind the goals or in corner areas)
  • Supporter Tier: $60 (reserved exclusively for loyal fans via national federations)

New ticket batches are set to be released on a rolling basis right up until kick-off.

Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portal for any sudden inventory drops at face value and on secondary sites such as StubHub for current availability.

How to buy World Cup 2026 Final tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded.

With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
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Everything you need to know about MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium is a multi-purpose venue at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is 5 miles west of New York City. The stadium opened in 2010, replacing Giants Stadium, and serves as the regular home for the New York Giants and New York Jets of NFL fame.

MetLife Stadium is well-versed in hosting football/soccer matches, having staged games in various tournaments, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup (2011 & 2015) and the Copa America (2024).

It prepared for staging the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final by hosting the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final, with Chelsea taking on Paris Saint-Germain in front of a crowd of 81,118.

What are the recent World Cup Final results?

Year

Winner

Runner-up

Score

Venue

2022

Argentina

France

4-2 (after pens)

Lusail Stadium (Qatar)

2018

France

Crooatia

4-2

Luzhniki Stadium (Russia)

2014

Germany

Argentina

1-0 (aet)

Maracana Stadium (Brazil)

2010

Spain

Netherlands

1-0

Soccer City (South Africa)

2006

Italy

France

5-3 (after pens)

Olympiastadion (Germany)

2002

Brazil

Germany

2-0

International Stadium (Japan)

1998

France

Brazil

3-0

Stade de France (France)

1994

Brazil

Italy

3-2 (after pens)

Rose Bowl (United States)

1990

West Germany

Argentina

1-0

Stadio Olimpico (Italy)

1986

Argentina

West Germany

3-2

Estadio Azteca (Mexico)

Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

 

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so. 

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

 

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5  (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
Germany – 4  (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
Italy - 4  (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)
Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)
France - 2 (1998, 2018)
Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

 

You have to go back almost 70 years for the World Cup Final that featured the most normal time goals. In 1958, in Sweden, a Brazil side that featured the likes of Pele, Garrincha and Vava beat the hosts 5-2 in the curtain-closer. Pele and Vava both scored twice as Brazil were crowned World Cup champions for the first ever time.

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