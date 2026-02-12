The FIFA World Cup is returning to North America for the first time since USA '94. Despite soccer's relative lack of popularity in the host nation, it proved to be one of the most successful World Cups ever, breaking average match and overall attendance records. 32 years on, and tickets are flying off the shelves once again.

Unsurprisingly, ticket demand is going to be red hot the closer we get to the biggest tournament in sport, which is being hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada and is kicking off on June 11.

While high demand is obviously associated with high prices, there will be a multitude of ticket options available for supporters - including some of the most expensive World Cup tickets we've ever seen.

Ranked: What are the most expensive World Cup 2026 tickets right now?

Based on current resale listings, early FIFA pricing estimates, and the highest publicly available, here are the most expensive World Cup 2026 tickets currently on the market.

Prices are subject to change due to dynamic pricing and ongoing demand.

Rank Match / Ticket Type Stage Venue Estimated price range #1 World Cup 2026 Final Final MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford $2,030 – $7,875 #2 Semi-final tickets Semi-finals TBC $420 – $3,295 #3 Mexico vs South Africa Group Stage Estadio Azteca, Mexico City $3,253+ #4 Mexico vs South Korea Group Stage Estadio Akron, Guadalajara $1,844+ #5 Quarter-final tickets Quarter-finals TBC $275 – $1,775 #6 UEFA Playoff Winner A vs Canada Group Stage BMO Field, Toronto $1,569+ #7 United States vs Paraguay Group Stage SoFi Stadium, Inglewood $1,422+ #8 UEFA Playoff Winner D vs Mexico Group Stage Estadio Azteca, Mexico City $1,305+ #9 Scotland vs Brazil Group Stage Hard Rock Stadium, Miami $1,149+ #10 Argentina vs Austria Group Stage AT&T Stadium, Arlington $1,009+

Note: Ticket prices fluctuate regularly due to dynamic pricing and resale demand. Rankings reflect the highest publicly referenced prices at the time of writing and may change closer to the tournament.

What are the most expensive teams to follow at the World Cup 2026?

Average World Cup match ticket prices currently differ greatly from team to team.

The difference between the cheapest (South Korea) and most expensive (United States) stems from several factors, including host nation premium, market-based pricing, and the match venue.

Host Nations

United States tickets may cost the most of all the World Cup playing nations, but the other two World Cup hosts (Mexico and Canada) also have proportionally high-priced tickets for their matches.

Combined with hotel rates that have surged in host cities, it means that American, Mexican, and Canadian fans are priced at a significant premium.

Regarding Mexico World Cup tickets, their soaring ticket prices reflect the side’s broad international fanbase and the strong pull of El Tri within the whole Americas region.

Some of the group matches with high ticket prices include:

Thu Jun 11: Mexico vs South Africa (from $3,253), Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)

Fri Jun 12: UEFA Playoff winner A vs Canada (from $1,569), BMO Field (Toronto)

Fri Jun 12: United States vs Paraguay (from $1,422), SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

Thu Jun 18: Mexico vs. South Korea (from $1,844), Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)

Fri Jun 19: United States vs Australia (from $1,095), Lumen Field (Seattle)

Wed Jun 24: UEFA Playoff Winner D vs. Mexico (from $1,305), Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)

Argentina

With FIFA implementing dynamic pricing for the 2026 World Cup, meaning ticket costs fluctuate based on demand, teams with large fan bases will command substantially higher prices wherever they play.

It comes as no surprise then, that excluding the host nations, Argentina leads the way in World Cup ticket demand. There’s always huge interest in seeing the defending World Cup champions take to the pitch.

Bumper crowds flocked to see Lionel Messi and Co. in action at the Copa America 2024, held in the United States. Over 80,000 supporters watched the semi-final between Argentina and Canada at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and 65,000+ saw La Albiceleste lift another major trophy aloft at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium following a 1-0 victory over Colombia.

Having high profile players, such as Lionel Messi & Rodrigo De Paul, plying their trade with Inter Miami in the MLS has further increased Argentina’s fan base in the region, along with the fact that they’ve held regular friendlies in North America over recent years.

Argentina group matches with high ticket prices include:

Mon Jun 22: Argentina vs. Austria (from $1,009), AT&T Stadium (Arlington)

Other group matches with high ticket prices include:

Wed Jun 24: Scotland vs Brazil (from $1,149), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

Fri Jun 26: Norway vs France (from $951), Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

Keep tabs on the official FIFA site for additional information about ticket availability. On secondary resale sites such as StubHub, World Cup match tickets are available from $162 upwards.

What is the World Cup 2026 pricing?

When looking to purchase World Cup tickets, you must be prepared for a big variation in prices.

FIFA previously announced that with dynamic pricing in place, although tickets started as low as $60 for some of the early group-stage matches, they may rise to as high as $6,730 for the Final. Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases.

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How much are FIFA World Cup 2026 Final tickets?

FIFA previously announced that with dynamic pricing in place, tickets may rise to as high as $6,730 for the Final.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release and sales phases, though, and estimates for the MetLife Stadium showdown may range from $2,030 - $7,875.

Ticket prices for the World Cup 2026 Final vary by seating category as follows:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

On resale sites such as StubHub, fans can secure FIFA World Cup Final 2026 match tickets from $7,291 upwards.

How to get World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have had a number of opportunities to purchase official World Cup tickets and will do again, via the FIFA site, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw (December/January), there will also be a ‘Last-Minute Sales Phase’ closer to the tournament (early April).

During this fourth and final official sales window, any remaining tickets will be available to be purchased on a first-come, first-served basis. FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Can you get World Cup 2026 resale tickets?

If you are looking for a secure way to resell/exchange your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the official channel for doing so. The Marketplace opened in October and be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American, and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically, often closer to matchdays. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

Secondary resellers, such as StubHub, will also have World Cup 2026 ticket availability.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. 104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, East Rutherford (New Jersey), Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle

How to get World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations. Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: