How to watch today’s Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Wizards will host the New York Knicks to start a high-voltage NBA battle on December 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Before this game, Jalen Brunson scored 55 points in the New York Knicks' 136-132 OT win over the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards have a 4-16 record when facing teams from the Eastern Conference. They have 10.4 offensive rebounds for every game, which is eighth-best in the league. Justin Champagnie leads the team with 2.6 per game.

On the other hand, the Knicks are 16-7 in Eastern Conference games. They average 117.6 points per game and hit 49.9%, which is third across the conference in scoring.

This season, Washington has made 12.2 three-pointers per game, which is 1.5 less than what New York usually lets them do (13.7). On the other hand, the Knicks make 14.0 three-pointers per game, which is only 0.2 less than what the Wizards allow.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks will face off against each other in an epic NBA clash on December 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date December 30, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Washington Wizards team news

Jordan Poole averages 21.3 points each game and shoots an effective 43.2% from the field with 84.0 percent from the line for free throws.

Jonas Valančiūnas averages 8 per game, with 2.2 coming from offense and 5.8 coming from defense.

Washington Wizards injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Kyle Kuzma Ribs injury Day-to-Day SF, Saddiq Bey Knee injury Out

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson scores 25.5 points per game on average and shoots 48.7 percent from the field along with 82.1 percent from the free throw line.

Karl-Anthony Towns gets 13.5 rebounds a game, with 2.8 from the offense and 10.7 from the defense.

New York Knicks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Mitchell Robinson Ankle injury Out

Washington Wizards and New York Knicks head-to-head record

In the five recent meetings between the Knicks and Wizards, New York has a dominating 4-1 lead. The last time these two teams met, was on the 29th of December 2024, the Knicks won 136–132 in OT, with Jalen Brunson scoring 55 points. New York has regularly done better than Washington. They have won by more than 10 points three times, including a 134-106 win on November 19th as well as a 117-94 victory on October 10th. Washington's only win was a close one against the Knicks on October 19, falling 118–117. Based on their recent head-to-head record, the Knicks are likely to win this game because they score evenly and compete well against Eastern Conference teams. The Wizards will need to put on a great show to upset the odds.

Date Results Dec 29, 2024 Knicks 136-132 Wizards Nov 19, 2024 Knicks 134-106 Wizards Oct 19, 2024 Wizards 118-117 Knicks Oct 10, 2024 Knicks 117-94 Wizards Jan 19, 2024 Knicks 113-109 Wizards

More NBA news and coverage