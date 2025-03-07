How to watch Wisconsin vs Penn State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wisconsin vs Penn State NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The 12th ranked Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions to start a high-voltage NCAAM battle on March 8, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are currently in 17th place in the Big Ten conference, with a 15-15 record, while the Wisconsin Badgers are in fourth place with a 23-7 record.

The Badgers' offensive output has been impressive, scoring 81.0 points per game as opposed to the Nittany Lions' 78.9. Wisconsin has the advantage defensively, giving up 70.4 points each game as opposed to Penn State's 73.2.

However, Penn State is a little better than Wisconsin at shooting, with a 47.6% field goal rate compared to 46.4% for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Penn State Nittany Lions: Date and tip-off time

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Penn State Nittany Lions will meet in an electrifying NCAAM game on March 8, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Date March 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Kohl Center Location Madison, Wisconsin

How to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs Penn State Nittany Lions on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Penn State Nittany Lions live on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Wisconsin Badgers team news

John Tonje averages 19.1 points per game and shoots an incredible 91.8% from his free-throw line and an effective 47.1% from the field.

Nolan Winter leads with 6.0 rebounds every game, which includes 4.1 defensive rebounds.

Max Klesmit averages 2.7 assists per game while averaging 1.1 turnovers during 28.5 minutes every game.

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

Ace Baldwin dominates the Nittany Lions in scoring (14.2 points per game), hitting 37.9% from the field, and making 93.8% of his free throws.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser averages 6.2 rebounds every game, including 4.1 on defense.

Zach Hicks has been averaging 11.5 points, grabbing 4.8 rebounds, and prividing 2.1 assists per contest.

Wisconsin Badgers and Penn State Nittany Lions head-to-head record

This game is expected to be an intense contest based on the previous five meetings between Penn State and Wisconsin. Although Penn State defeated Wisconsin 87-83 in their most recent matchup on the 17th of January 2024, the Badgers had won four of their previous five meetings, frequently in close games. Wisconsin's ability to persevere through difficult games is demonstrated by their victories, which include a close 79-74 victory in February of 2023 and a grueling 63-60 outcome a month earlier. However, as evidenced by their most recent victory and their close defeat in a 75-74 loss in 2021, Penn State has demonstrated that they are capable of competing with the Badgers. Wisconsin has the advantage because of their superior defense and record this year, but another close game might be in the making if Penn State's shooting performance continues to hold up.

Date Results Jan 17, 2024 Penn State 87-83 Wisconsin Feb 09, 2023 Wisconsin 79-74 Penn State Jan 18, 2023 Wisconsin 63-60 Penn State Feb 06, 2022 Wisconsin 51-49 Penn State Mar 12, 2021 Wisconsin 75-74 Penn State

