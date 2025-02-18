How to watch Wisconsin vs Illinois NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wisconsin vs Illinois NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The 16th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers are set to host the Illinois Fighting Illini to begin a high-voltage NCAAM game on February 18, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. Before this game, John Tonje scored an impressive 32 points in the Badgers' 94-84 victory over Purdue.

Wisconsin leads the Big Ten for defensive rebounds with an average of 25.0 per game, led by Steven Crowl at 4.3, and has a solid 12-1 home record.

Illinois is 1-2 in one-possession matchups and has a 9-7 record in the Big Ten. They have also had trouble in close games.

Wisconsin's offensive average of 81.5 points each game surpasses Illinois' 71.6 defensive average. Illinois, meanwhile, scores 84.3 points a game, 13.8 higher than Wisconsin (70.5).

Wisconsin Badgers vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Date and tip-off time

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in a thrilling NCAAM game on February 18, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at Kohl Center, in Madison, Wisconsin.

Date February 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Kohl Center Location Madison, Wisconsin

How to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs Illinois Fighting Illini on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Illinois Fighting Illini live on:

TV channel: FS1

FS1 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Wisconsin Badgers vs Illinois Fighting Illini play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Wisconsin Badgers team news

Max Klesmit is scoring 10.4 points a game.

Nolan Winter averages 5.6 rebounds per game—1.8 on the offensive side and 3.9 on the defensive side.

John Tonje is scoring 20.3 points with 4.5 rebounds while hitting 50.4% from his attempts in his last ten games.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

Kasparas Jakucionis has been posting 15.4 points over his previous 10 games.

Tomislav Ivisic scores 12.7 points and grabs 8.5 rebounds each game.

Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini head-to-head record

Illinois has won all five of its previous matches with Wisconsin, demonstrating their dominance in recent games. After two high-scoring victories in March of 2024 (93-87 and 91-83), the Fighting Illini won their most recent matchup on the eleventh of December 2024, 86-80. Illinois also dominated both meetings during the 2023 season, capturing 61-51 and 79-69. Illinois will go into this game with optimism because of their history, especially since Kasparas Jakucionis is scoring well and Tomislav Ivisic is a powerful force inside. Wisconsin, however, has dominated its home court (12-1) and is going to end the run because of Max Klesmit's consistent contributions and John Tonje's recent scoring explosion. This game could end up being another high-scoring contest because both teams are capable of scoring points, but Wisconsin will have to improve defensively if they want to defeat Illinois in the end.

Date Results Dec 11, 2024 Illinois 86-80 Wisconsin Mar 18, 2024 Illinois 93-87 Wisconsin Mar 02, 2024 Illinois 91-83 Wisconsin Jan 29, 2023 Illinois 61-51 Wisconsin Jan 08, 2023 Illinois 79-69 Wisconsin

