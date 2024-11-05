How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Utah Hockey Club, as well as puck drop time and team news.

It’s a battle in Manitoba as the Utah Hockey Club (5-4-3) heads to face the Winnipeg Jets (11-1) in a Central Division showdown, bringing together hockey’s legacy and modern forces from the City of Lights.

The Utah Hockey Club kicked off their 2024-25 NHL season strong with three consecutive wins. However, they’ve struggled lately, dropping six of their last seven games. While they’re likely more at home now in the Beehive State, the team may still find it tough to secure a playoff spot this season.

Meanwhile, the Jets extended their winning streak to three games with a dominant offensive display over Tampa Bay on home ice Sunday. That victory lifted Winnipeg to an impressive 11-1-0 record, securing the top position in the Central Division and a four-point lead over Minnesota heading into Monday.

Winnipeg Jets vs Utah Hockey Club: Date and puck-drop time

The Winnipeg Jets will take on the Utah Hockey Club in an electrifying NHL game on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Canada Life Centre, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Date Tuesday, November 5, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Canada Life Centre Location Winnipeg, Manitoba

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Utah Hockey Club on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN+

Local TV channel: Utah16, TSN3

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Winnipeg Jets vs Utah Hockey Club team news

Winnipeg Jets team news

For Winnipeg, Kyle Connor is their leading goal scorer with nine, Josh Morrissey has tallied a team-high 13 assists, and Mark Scheifele has put 33 shots on goal. Defensively, the Jets allow just 2.5 goals per game and have a penalty kill success rate of 76%. Connor Hellebuyck has allowed 21 goals on 252 shots, with Eric Comrie giving up eight goals on 93 shots.

Utah Hockey Club team news

On Utah's side, Dylan Guenther is Utah's top scorer with six goals, while Nick Schmaltz leads in assists with 11, and Clayton Keller has fired 33 shots on target. On defense, the Utah Hockey Club is allowing an average of 3.5 goals per game and successfully stops 79.1% of their opponent’s power plays. Connor Ingram has conceded 34 goals on 286 shots faced, while Karel Vejmelka has given up eight goals on 72 shots.

Winnipeg Jets vs Utah Hockey Club head-to-head record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.

