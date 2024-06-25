This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch and live stream NHL ice hockey in the 2023-24 season

Your guide to watching the NHL in 2024 featuring our top 4 streaming services for United States coverage

Let your favourite team conquer the neutral zone. When it comes to streaming the upcoming NHL season, we're here to help you breakaway.

Set to start October 10th with a tripleheader, The 2023-24 regular season is only a month away. The 11th will carry even more live NHL action, with seven Canadian teams going head-to-head across the evening, including the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs Ottawa Senators.

With 82 games played per team in a regular season, there's allot of matches to catch if you're committed to an NHL team. Not to panic, nationally broadcast NHL games feature on an accessible set of networks while many games will feature on regional channels as well. We've brought together our top 4 streaming services in the United States to watch and live stream the National Hockey League in 2023.

Upcoming NHL 2023–24 schedule

The primary networks to watch the National Hockey League live are: ESPN, ABC, NHL Network, TNT and Regional Sports Networks (RSN’s)

Regional Sports Networks by NHL teams

TeamLocal TVStreaming Provider
Anaheim DucksBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Arizona CoyotesAntenna TV NetworkESPN+ (out-of-market)
Boston BruinsNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Buffalo SabresMadison Square Garden-BuffaloFubo, DirecTV Stream
Calgary FlamesSports Network WestESPN+ (out-of-market)
Carolina HurricanesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago BlackhawksNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV
Colorado AvalancheAltitude SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
Columbus Blue JacketsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Dallas StarsBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Detroit Red WingsBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Edmonton OilersSports Network WestESPN+ (out-of-market)
Florida PanthersBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles KingsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota WildBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Montreal CanadiensReseau des SportsESPN+ (out-of-market)
Nashville PredatorsBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New Jersey DevilsMSG Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York IslandersMSG Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York RangersMSG Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Ottowa SenatorsThe Sports NetworkESPN+ (out-of-market)
Philadelphia FlyersNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo, Hulu + Live TV
Pittsburgh PenguinsSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Jose SharksNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV
Seattle KrakenROOT SPORTSFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis BluesBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay LightningBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Vegas Golden KnightsKMCC Scripps SportsDirecTV Stream
Vancouver CanucksThe Sports NetworkESPN+ (out-of-market)
Washington CapitalsMonumental Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV
Winnipeg JetsThe Sports NetworkESPN+ (out-of-market)