Let your favourite team conquer the neutral zone. When it comes to streaming the upcoming NHL season, we're here to help you breakaway.
Set to start October 10th with a tripleheader, The 2023-24 regular season is only a month away. The 11th will carry even more live NHL action, with seven Canadian teams going head-to-head across the evening, including the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs Ottawa Senators.
With 82 games played per team in a regular season, there's allot of matches to catch if you're committed to an NHL team. Not to panic, nationally broadcast NHL games feature on an accessible set of networks while many games will feature on regional channels as well. We've brought together our top 4 streaming services in the United States to watch and live stream the National Hockey League in 2023.
Upcoming NHL 2023–24 schedule
No Upcoming Matches available
The primary networks to watch the National Hockey League live are: ESPN, ABC, NHL Network, TNT and Regional Sports Networks (RSN’s)
Regional Sports Networks by NHL teams
|Team
|Local TV
|Streaming Provider
|Anaheim Ducks
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Arizona Coyotes
|Antenna TV Network
|ESPN+ (out-of-market)
|Boston Bruins
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Buffalo Sabres
|Madison Square Garden-Buffalo
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Calgary Flames
|Sports Network West
|ESPN+ (out-of-market)
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago Blackhawks
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV
|Colorado Avalanche
|Altitude Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Dallas Stars
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Detroit Red Wings
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Edmonton Oilers
|Sports Network West
|ESPN+ (out-of-market)
|Florida Panthers
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Kings
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Minnesota Wild
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Montreal Canadiens
|Reseau des Sports
|ESPN+ (out-of-market)
|Nashville Predators
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New Jersey Devils
|MSG Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Islanders
|MSG Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Rangers
|MSG Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Ottowa Senators
|The Sports Network
|ESPN+ (out-of-market)
|Philadelphia Flyers
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo, Hulu + Live TV
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Jose Sharks
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV
|Seattle Kraken
|ROOT SPORTS
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Blues
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Vegas Golden Knights
|KMCC Scripps Sports
|DirecTV Stream
|Vancouver Canucks
|The Sports Network
|ESPN+ (out-of-market)
|Washington Capitals
|Monumental Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV
|Winnipeg Jets
|The Sports Network
|ESPN+ (out-of-market)