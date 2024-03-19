GOAL's guide to watching the NHL Network, including our Top 3 TV services for live NHL coverage

The NHL Network is available through DirecTV's Ultimate and Premier along with NBC, CBS, FOX.

The NHL Network is available as a Sports Extra add-on. ABC, NBC & FOX all also available in select markets.

Broadcasting rights for NHL games are spread all over the shop. ABC, ESPN, TNT, and your Regional Sports networks, all have fingers in the pot. So, knowing where to find the best coverage for your money can feel like finding a needle in a haystack.

While it’s not possible to get every game in one place, the NHL Network is a great way to ensure consistent coverage of your favorite teams, big events like the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and new developments in the sport.

Whether you’re a casual hockey fan or a long-time devotee of your local team throughout the NHL season, the NHL network prides itself on providing you with the hockey content you need 24/7. Keep reading for upcoming fixtures, Network programs, and our top 4 streaming services to access the NHL Network.

Upcoming live NHL Network schedule in 2024

Date Fixture Puck Off Time (ET) TV / Live Stream Sat Mar 23 Boston Bruins @ Philadelphia Flyers 01:00 PM Sling TV / fuboTV / DirecTV Sun Mar 24 Winnipeg Jets @ Washington Capitals 12:30 PM Sling TV / fuboTV / DirecTV Sat Mar 30 Detroit Red Wings @ Florida Panthers 12:30 PM Sling TV / fuboTV / DirecTV

What is the NHL Network?

Exactly what it says on the tin. It's the broadcast network for all things NHL, including live coverage of in-market games throughout the season, playbacks, match highlights, expert analysis, player interviews, NHL movies, and more.

The NHL Network is a cable and satellite TV channel, so it requires a pay TV service to be watched.

NHL Network Programmes

NHL Tonight [NHL news, match highlights, interviews, and analysis.]

[NHL news, match highlights, interviews, and analysis.] Hockey Central [Simulcast of SportsNet’s NHL radio show.]

[Simulcast of SportsNet’s NHL radio show.] Top 10 [Focussed on hockey-related topics.]

[Focussed on hockey-related topics.] Frozen in Time [Looks back at iconic NHL players, teams, and special events.]

[Looks back at iconic NHL players, teams, and special events.] Classic Series [Highlights from previous Stanley Cup Play-offs.]

[Highlights from previous Stanley Cup Play-offs.] Vintage Games [Re-plays archived NHL games.]

[Re-plays archived NHL games.] Pioneers [NHL stars reflect on their careers in the sport.]

[NHL stars reflect on their careers in the sport.] NHL Movie Night [hockey-related theatrical films.]

[hockey-related theatrical films.] NHL Network Ice Time[Hosted by Jackie Redmond, informative series with player interviews.]

Ways to watch the NHL Network

NHL Center Ice is the NHL’s package for out-of-market games and is available with many satellite/cable TV services. For $ 69.99 per season, the service brings you nearly every puck between the pipes and shows 40 live NHL games per week during the regular season. NHL Center Ice also carries NHL Network in subscription.

While NHL Center Ice now shares a lot of out-of-market NHL coverage with ESPN+, it’s still a great option if you want to watch trim, NHL-focused content. It’s $20 cheaper than ESPN+’s annual plan ($109.99) and integrates with your Pay TV service provide seamlessly.

A lot of the big sports leagues, including the NHL, spread live coverage of their games all over the shop, so NHL Center Ice is a great way to skip the faff and maximize your coverage in one place.

You can get NHL Center Ice through the DirecTV satellite service or Dish.

Best Pay TV services for the NHL Network

NHL Network is a cable and satellite TV network. Whether it’s included in the channel lineup or requires an add-on purchase, you’ll need a pay TV subscription to watch it.

We’ve brought together our top 3 live TV services to watch the NHL Network, so you can cut to the chase and get your NHL kicks that much quicker.