How to watch Dallas Wings vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and the Los Angeles Sparks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The high-voltage WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and the Los Angeles Sparks will take place on June 6, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks are both hoping to recover from recent close losses, with the Dallas Wings losing 77-83 to Seattle and the Sparks losing 80-85 to Phoenix.

The Wings are statistically superior to the Sparks in both scoring and rebounding, with an average of 84.0 points per game (5th in the league) over 81.5 (8th) and 35.9 rebounds per game versus 32.5 (11th) for L.A.

Dallas and Los Angeles are both close in shooting efficiency (Dallas at 42.4%, L.A. slightly better at 42.6%), but the Wings' poor defense (88.4 points per game, 11th) may be a worry against a Sparks squad that has proven they can hold their own in competitive games despite finishing 10th in defense.

Dallas Wings vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Wings and the Los Angeles Sparks will meet in an exciting WNBA game on June 6, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Date June 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Los Angeles Sparks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Wings and the Los Angeles Sparks live on:

TV channel: ION

ION Streaming service: Fubo

Dallas Wings team news

Arike Ogunbowale is shooting 34.9% from the field and an amazing 89.3% from the free-throw line, scoring 16.1 points on average per game.

Myisha Hines-Allen pulls down 6.4 rebounds a game, 1.5 of which are on the offense and 4.9 of which are on defense.

Dallas Wings injuries

Player I njury I njury status Paige Bueckers Concussion protocol Out

Los Angeles Sparks team news

Kelsey Plum leads the team in scoring, averaging 22.9 points per game while shooting 39.7% from her attempts and 85.4% from the foul line.

Azura Stevens averages 9.3 rebounds per game, with 1.3 offensive and 8.0 defensive boards.

Los Angeles Sparks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Cameron Brink Knee injury Out Rae Burrell Leg injury Out

Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks head-to-head record

Considering their hotly disputed recent history, the Dallas Wings vs. the Los Angeles Sparks game is sure to be another close contest. The Wings have a slim 3-2 advantage in their past five meetings, and all three of their victories were determined by extremely close margins, including a thrilling 113-110 victory in overtime on August 26, 2024, and a one-point victory on May 27, 2024. But the Sparks have proven they can execute well together, winning two of their last three encounters, including a convincing 81-72 triumph in June. Since no team has completely dominated the previous games, the upcoming contest may once more depend on rebounding control, clutch shooting, and late-game action. Dallas may have a small advantage due to their superior offensive production and advantage on the boards, but the Sparks' tenacity guarantees that this won't be an easy victory.

Date Results Aug 26, 2024 Wings 113-110 Sparks Jul 14, 2024 Sparks 87-81 Wings Jun 08, 2024 Sparks 81-72 Wings May 27, 2024 Wings 84-83 Sparks Jul 23, 2023 Wings 98-84 Sparks

