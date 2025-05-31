How to watch Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Dallas Wings will host the Chicago Sky to begin the pivotal WNBA battle on May 31, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Chicago Sky defeated the Dallas Wings by a slim margin of 97-92 in their most recent meeting.

The Wings are finishing fourth in the league with 85.3 points per game, while the Sky are in ninth place with 79.2. Additionally, Dallas shoots better, ranking fifth with a field goal percentage of 44.2%, while Chicago trails at 40.9% (10th).

Dallas gives up 88.3 points per game (12th), while Chicago's is even worse at 93.8 (13th).

The Wings are ranked eighth in the league with 34.5 rebounds per game, while the Sky lead the league with 37.6 rebounds per game.

Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Wings will take on the Chicago Sky in an electrifying WNBA game on May 31, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Date May 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Wings and the Chicago Sky live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Dallas Wings team news

Arike Ogunbowale averages 17.7 points per game, shooting 91.3% from the free-throw line and 36.8% from the field.

Myisha Hines-Allen has been earning 6.5 rebounds per game, with 5.2 defensive rebounds.

Paige Bueckers averages 34.0 minutes per game and dishes out 6.7 assists

Chicago Sky team news

Ariel Atkins has a solid 44.9% field goal percentage and a 77.8% free-throw percentage, scoring 13.2 points on average each game.

Angel Reese averages 13.0 rebounds per game, which includes 7.0 defensive and 6.0 offensive rebounds.

Courtney Vandersloot spends 31.2 minutes on the field and contributes 6.0 assists per game to the offense.

Dallas Wings and Chicago Sky head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Chicago Sky have dominated the series, defeating the Dallas Wings four times in a row. The Sky most recently won a close game 97-92 on May 30, 2025, demonstrating their ability to end high-scoring games. Chicago had previously won three consecutive games in 2024 by huge scores, including a 92-77 thumping on September 9. Dallas' lone victory in the series occurred on May 16, 2024, when they defeated the other team 87-79. Despite the Wings' ability to push them in close games, Chicago seems to be in control of this trend, particularly given their strength on the rebound and steady offensive output against Dallas.

Date Results May 30, 2025 Sky 97-92 Wings Sep 09, 2024 Sky 92-77 Wings Jun 20, 2024 Sky 83-72 Wings May 19, 2024 Sky 83-74 Wings May 16, 2024 Wings 87-79 Sky

