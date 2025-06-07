How to watch Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Minnesota Lynx, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and the Minnesota Lynx will happen on June 8, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT.

The Lynx are considerably superior on defense, giving up only 74.8 points per game (2nd), opposed to the Wings' 88.4 (11th), with Dallas scoring 84.0 points per game (5th) while Minnesota is slightly ahead at 84.9 (4th).

Additionally, Minnesota has a more effective offense, shooting 46.6% from the field, which ranks second in the NBA, compared to Dallas' 42.4% (6th).

However, the Wings have a modest rebounding advantage, averaging 35.9 per game (5th) compared to the Lynx's 34.6 (7th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Wings and the Minnesota Lynx will meet in an epic WNBA battle on June 8, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Date June 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Minnesota Lynx on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Wings and the Minnesota Lynx live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Dallas Wings team news

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 16.1 points per game, a 89.3% free throw percentage, and 34.9% field goal efficiency.

Myisha Hines-Allen averages 6.4 rebounds per game, which includes 1.5 on the offensive end.

Dallas Wings injuries

Player I njury I njury status Paige Bueckers Concussion Out

Minnesota Lynx team news

Napheesa Collier is scoring an amazing 25.1 points per game, pulling down 8.7 rebounds, and shooting 52.5% from her shot and 90.7% from her free-throw line.

Courtney Williams leads the offense with 6.3 assists per game, but she also averages 2.5 turnovers.

Minnesota Lynx injuries

No injuries

Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx head-to-head record

The Dallas Wings and the Minnesota Lynx have a fiercely contested rivalry based on their recent head-to-head record, with Minnesota winning three of their previous five meetings. The Lynx have already won both of their 2025 meetings, demonstrating their offensive prowess and defensive superiority with a decisive 99-84 triumph on May 17 and a closer 85-81 victory on May 22. Dallas, however, demonstrated their ability to dominate as well with consecutive victories in 2024, including a decisive 94-76 thumping on August 31. Minnesota's recent momentum and steady scoring indicate they might have the advantage going into this game, even if the Wings have demonstrated they can outplay the Lynx when their offense is clicking. A fierce struggle is to be expected, but the Lynx may win again thanks to their well-balanced assault and more effective defense.

Date Results May 22, 2025 Lynx 85-81 Wings May 17, 2025 Lynx 99-84 Wings Aug 31, 2024 Wings 94-76 Lynx Jun 27, 2024 Wings 94-88 Lynx Jun 18, 2024 Lynx 90-78 Wings

More NBA news and coverage