How to watch today’s Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Dallas Wings will host the New York Liberty to start the thrilling WNBA battle on July 28, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Wings, who just lost to the Las Vegas Aces 80-106, are averaging 81.8 points per game, which places them seventh in the league. However, they are having trouble on defense, giving up 85.8 points per game, which places them in tenth place.

The Liberty, on the other hand, barely lost to the Los Angeles Sparks 99-101 in their most recent game, but they still lead the league in scoring at 87.9 points per contest and have a strong defense that gives up just 80.2 points (6th).

Dallas has a 41.7% field goal percentage (9th), while New York has a 45.5% (3rd) shooting efficiency advantage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Wings will square off against the New York Liberty in an exciting WNBA battle on July 28, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Date July 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Dallas Wings team news

Paige Bueckers shoots 84.1% from the free-throw line and an effective 45.0% from the field to average 18.1 points a game.

Li Yueru is averaging 7.0 rebounds per game, of which 2.8 are offensive and 4.2 are defensive.

Dallas Wings injuries

Player I njury I njury status F, Maddy Siegrist Knee injury Out G, Tyasha Harris Knee injury Out for Season

New York Liberty team news

Sabrina Ionescu is scoring 19.3 points per game, shooting 94.0% from the free-throw line and 39.6% from the field.

Jonquel Jones is averaging 9.5 rebounds per game, 2.0 on offense and 7.5 defensively.

Natasha Cloud is averaging 5.9 assists per game and only 1.8 turnovers in 28.6 minutes per game.

New York Liberty injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Nyara Sabally Knee injury Out

Dallas Wings and New York Liberty head-to-head record

The New York Liberty have trounced the Dallas Wings in their last five meetings, winning each one by progressively larger margins. The Liberty's most recent victory was a 99-67 triumph on September 13, 2024, after they had previously won by 14, 8, 20, and even a slim one-point margin in 2023. Considering that New York has averaged over 94 points per game in these games, it appears that they have continuously discovered ways to take advantage of Dallas' defense. Liberty comes into the game as the clear favorite because of its history, its present position as the league's top-scoring club, and its better field goal rate. Another Liberty victory appears inevitable unless the Wings make major defensive changes.

Date Results Sep 13, 2024 Liberty 99-67 Wings Sep 11, 2024 Liberty 105-91 Wings Aug 23, 2024 Liberty 79-71 Wings Aug 21, 2024 Liberty 94-74 Wings Sep 06, 2023 Liberty 94-93 Wings

