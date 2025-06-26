How to watch Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Dallas Wings are scheduled to battle against the Indiana Fever to start a highly anticipated WNBA game on June 27, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Wings will try to build on their previous 68-55 victory over the Atlanta Dream, while the Fever, who are now ranked second in the league in scoring with 84.0 points per game, are coming off a solid 94-86 victory over the Seattle Storm.

Indiana's field goal percentage (46.0%, third in the league) is clearly superior to Dallas's 41.2% (10th).

The Wings have struggled defensively, giving up 85.1 points per game (10th), while the Fever gives up just 79.3 points per game (6th).

Dallas, on the other hand, dominates the glass, grabbing 36.9 rebounds on average (2nd), whereas Indiana has only 34.0 rebounds on average (8th).

Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Wings will face off against the Indiana Fever in an epic WNBA game on June 27, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date June 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever live on:

TV channel: ION

ION Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Dallas Wings team news

Paige Bueckers is scoring 17.7 points on average per game, shooting 85.1% from the free-throw line and 45.7% from the field.

Li Yueru leads the league in rebounds, averaging 7.3 per game, which includes 3.5 defensive rebounds and 3.8 offensive rebounds.

Myisha Hines-Allen pulls down 5.3 rebounds per game, 1.0 on offense and 4.3 on defense.

Dallas Wings injuries

Player I njury I njury status F, Maddy Siegrist Knee injury Out G, Tyasha Harris Knee injury Out for Season

Indiana Fever team news

Caitlin Clark is shooting 81.6% from the free-throw line and 39.0% from the field, averaging 18.2 points per game.

Aliyah Boston leads Indiana in rebounds with 8.2 per game, with 2.6 offensive and 5.6 defensive rebounds.

Indiana Fever injuries

No injuries

Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever head-to-head record

The Indiana Fever has won three of the previous five games between the Dallas Wings and the Fever, indicating a fiercely contested game. These teams can be evenly matched, as evidenced by their most recent meeting on September 16, 2024, when Indiana won an exciting 110-109. The Fever have continuously managed to outscore Dallas, particularly in close games, even though the Wings have demonstrated their ability to score high, as evidenced by their 101-93 victory in July. Indiana has a modest advantage due to their recent offensive surge, higher shooting efficiency, and ability to perform well under duress. Dallas has the means to win, though, if they can tighten up defensively and win the rebounding contest.

Date Results Sep 16, 2024 Fever 110-109 Wings Sep 02, 2024 Fever 100-93 Wings Jul 18, 2024 Wings 101-93 Fever May 04, 2024 Wings 79-76 Fever Sep 04, 2023 Fever 97-84 Wings

