How to watch the WSL match between Manchester United and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leaders Chelsea Women will take on Manchester United Women in a Women's Super League (WSL) tie at Leigh Sports Village on Wednesday.

After suffering a Champions League semi-final exit following a 2-8 loss on aggregate against Barcelona, the Blues will aim to inch closer to securing the title.

On the other hand, the hosts look to secure a European spot before looking to defend their FA Cup in next month's final against none other than Chelsea.

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Leigh Sports Village

The WSL match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be played at Leigh Sports Village in Leigh, England.

It will kick off at 12:15 pm PT / 3:15 pm ET on Wednesday, April 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester United Women team news

United manager Marc Skinner will remain without defender Evie Rabjohn on account of a knee injury.

While Elisabeth Terland is expected to lead the line, Dominique Janssen could feature in the center of the park.

Chelsea Women team news

As for the visitors, Sam Kerr, Kadiesha Buchanan, Sophie Ingle, Femke Liefting and Zecira Musovic all remain sidelined through injuries.

Besides, defender Nathalie Bjorn is a doubt after missing the last two games, while the likes of Ashley Lawrence, Wieke Kaptein and Aggie Beever-Jones could be introduced in the XI on Wednesday.

