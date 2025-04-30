+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Leigh Sports Village
Watch live on Fubo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

WSLManchester United Women vs Chelsea FC WomenManchester United WomenChelsea FC Women

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester United and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leaders Chelsea Women will take on Manchester United Women in a Women's Super League (WSL) tie at Leigh Sports Village on Wednesday.

After suffering a Champions League semi-final exit following a 2-8 loss on aggregate against Barcelona, the Blues will aim to inch closer to securing the title.

On the other hand, the hosts look to secure a European spot before looking to defend their FA Cup in next month's final against none other than Chelsea.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women kick-off time

Leigh Sports Village

The WSL match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be played at Leigh Sports Village in Leigh, England.

It will kick off at 12:15 pm PT / 3:15 pm ET on Wednesday, April 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Manchester United Women team news

United manager Marc Skinner will remain without defender Evie Rabjohn on account of a knee injury.

While Elisabeth Terland is expected to lead the line, Dominique Janssen could feature in the center of the park.

Chelsea Women team news

As for the visitors, Sam Kerr, Kadiesha Buchanan, Sophie Ingle, Femke Liefting and Zecira Musovic all remain sidelined through injuries.

Besides, defender Nathalie Bjorn is a doubt after missing the last two games, while the likes of Ashley Lawrence, Wieke Kaptein and Aggie Beever-Jones could be introduced in the XI on Wednesday.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Last 5 matches

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

