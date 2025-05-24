+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Stadio Renato Dell'Ara
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Bologna vs Genoa Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie A Bologna Genoa Bologna vs Genoa

How to watch the Serie A match between Bologna and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bologna head into their final Serie A match of the season when they welcome Genoa to Stadio Renato Dell'Ara on Saturday.

Despite recently winning the Coppa Italia to secure their place in the Europa League group stage, Rossoblu will be looking to bounce back from back-to-back league losses, while the visitors have not secured a win since the beginning of April.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bologna vs Genoa online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Bologna and Genoa will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bologna vs Genoa kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

The Serie A match between Bologna and Genoa will be played at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, May 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bologna vs Genoa Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

34
F. Ravaglia
29
L. De Silvestri
22
C. Lykogiannis
26
J. Lucumi
15
N. Casale
7
R. Orsolini
8
R. Freuler
17
O. El Azzouzi
28
N. Cambiaghi
18
T. Pobega
24
T. Dallinga
1
N. Leali
20
S. Sabelli
4
K. De Winter
13
M. Bani
3
A. Martin Caricol
2
M. Thorsby
73
P. Masini
15
B. Norton-Cuffy
10
J. Messias
32
M. Frendrup
19
A. Pinamonti

4-2-3-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Italiano

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Vieira

Bologna team news

Juan Miranda is suspended due to the red card he received against Fiorentina, while Jens Odgaard and Martin Erlic are likely to be unavailable due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Riccardo Orsolini will be looking to add to his impressive tally of 14 Serie A goals so far.

Genoa team news

Maxwel Cornet is currently doubtful. Besides, Alan Matturro, Fabio Miretti, Honest Ahanor, and Ruslan Malinovskyi are all dealing with injury issues.

Regarding their attacking options, Andrea Pinamonti is their leading scorer with 10 Serie goals to his name this season.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Last 5 matches

1

Win

3

Draws

1

Win

6

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

