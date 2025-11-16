+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
London City Lionesses
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Aston Villa Women vs London City Lionesses WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Aston Villa and London City Lionesses, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa Women are set to host London City Lionesses at Trevor Brown Memorial Ground in WSL on Sunday.

Natalia Arroyo's side will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak in the league to six matches after beating Manchester United 1-0 last time out.

While the Villans are seventh on the table, London City Lionesses are just ahead of them in sixth position, with a two-point advantage following the latter's 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa Women vs London City Lionesses online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Aston Villa and London City Lionesses will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ESPN Select.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Aston Villa Women vs London City Lionesses kick-off time

The WSL match between Aston Villa and London City Lionesses will be played at Trevor Brown Memorial Ground in Sutton Coldfield, England.

It will kick off at 4 am PT / 7 am ET on Sunday, November 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa Women vs London City Lionesses lineups

1
S. D'Angelo
24
O. Deslandes
14
L. Wilms
25
M. Taylor
9
R. Daly
7
M. Kearns
23
C. Grant
21
L. Kendall
16
N. Maritz
18
G. Mullett
20
K. Hanson
77
E. Lete
13
E. Linari
2
J. Fernandez
25
R. Imuran
26
W. Sangare
14
F. Godfrey
8
S. Kumagai
88
G. Geyoro
17
N. Parris
9
K. Asllani
23
I. Goodwin

4-2-3-1

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Aston Villa Women team news

Gabi Nunes, Maya Hijikata, Jill Baijings, Lucy Staniforth and Soffia Kelly remain sidelined by injuries.

Besides, Paula Tomas and Lucy Parker have been absent from recent matchday squads.

It is possible that Arroyo will opt for the same starting lineup from the United win last weekend.

London City Lionesses team news

The likes of Danielle van de Donk, Corinne Henson, Lucia Corrales and Isa Kardinaal are all unavailable, while forward Sofia Jakobsson remains doubtful due to a knock.

On the attacking side, Nikita Parris will look to add to her three goals in eight league appearances this season.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

