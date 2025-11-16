How to watch today's Aston Villa Women vs London City Lionesses WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Aston Villa Women are set to host London City Lionesses at Trevor Brown Memorial Ground in WSL on Sunday.

Natalia Arroyo's side will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak in the league to six matches after beating Manchester United 1-0 last time out.

While the Villans are seventh on the table, London City Lionesses are just ahead of them in sixth position, with a two-point advantage following the latter's 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.



How to watch Aston Villa Women vs London City Lionesses online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Aston Villa and London City Lionesses will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ESPN Select.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Aston Villa Women vs London City Lionesses kick-off time

WSL - WSL Villa Park

The WSL match between Aston Villa and London City Lionesses will be played at Trevor Brown Memorial Ground in Sutton Coldfield, England.

It will kick off at 4 am PT / 7 am ET on Sunday, November 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Aston Villa Women team news

Gabi Nunes, Maya Hijikata, Jill Baijings, Lucy Staniforth and Soffia Kelly remain sidelined by injuries.

Besides, Paula Tomas and Lucy Parker have been absent from recent matchday squads.

It is possible that Arroyo will opt for the same starting lineup from the United win last weekend.

London City Lionesses team news

The likes of Danielle van de Donk, Corinne Henson, Lucia Corrales and Isa Kardinaal are all unavailable, while forward Sofia Jakobsson remains doubtful due to a knock.

On the attacking side, Nikita Parris will look to add to her three goals in eight league appearances this season.

