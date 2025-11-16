How to watch today's Aston Villa Women vs London City Lionesses WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Aston Villa Women are set to host London City Lionesses at Trevor Brown Memorial Ground in WSL on Sunday.
Natalia Arroyo's side will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak in the league to six matches after beating Manchester United 1-0 last time out.
While the Villans are seventh on the table, London City Lionesses are just ahead of them in sixth position, with a two-point advantage following the latter's 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Aston Villa Women vs London City Lionesses online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the WSL match between Aston Villa and London City Lionesses will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ESPN Select.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Aston Villa Women vs London City Lionesses kick-off time
The WSL match between Aston Villa and London City Lionesses will be played at Trevor Brown Memorial Ground in Sutton Coldfield, England.
It will kick off at 4 am PT / 7 am ET on Sunday, November 16, in the US.
Team news & squads
Aston Villa Women team news
Gabi Nunes, Maya Hijikata, Jill Baijings, Lucy Staniforth and Soffia Kelly remain sidelined by injuries.
Besides, Paula Tomas and Lucy Parker have been absent from recent matchday squads.
It is possible that Arroyo will opt for the same starting lineup from the United win last weekend.
London City Lionesses team news
The likes of Danielle van de Donk, Corinne Henson, Lucia Corrales and Isa Kardinaal are all unavailable, while forward Sofia Jakobsson remains doubtful due to a knock.
On the attacking side, Nikita Parris will look to add to her three goals in eight league appearances this season.