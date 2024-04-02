West Ham vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both West Ham and Tottenham are vying for a place in Europe next season as they square in Tuesday's Premier League encounter at the London Stadium.

Spurs can make it back into the top-four, at least temporarily, after last picking up a 2-1 win against Luton Town.

On the other hand, the Hammers are four points off sixth-placed Manchester United following a 4-3 loss at Newcastle United. However, Tuesday's hosts would have played a game more than the teams around.

West Ham vs Tottenham kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:15 pm EST Venue: London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm EST on Tuesday, April 2, in the United States (US).

How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Premier League match between West Ham and Tottenham will be shown live on Peacock.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

With Alphonse Areola sustaining a thigh problem in the Newcastle loss, Lukasz Fabianski will start in goal against Spurs.

Midfielder Edson Alvarez is out suspended, but Nayef Aguerd is expected to be available for selection after missing the previous outing.

Elsewhere, Michail Antonio is likely to shake off his niggle to start upfront.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Coufal, Johnson Midfielders: Soucek, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Bowen, Cornet

Tottenham team news

Ryan Sessegnon, Fraser Forster and Manor Solomon are out injured, while Brennan Johnson could replace Dejan Kulusevski in the XI.

James Maddison would start just behind a fit-again Richarlison, as Timo Werner may be forced to start on the bench, while Rodrigo Bentancur is also set to be available for selection.

Micky van de Ven could also get the nod over Radu Dragusin.

Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dragusin, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Werner, Gil, Veliz, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 7, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 West Ham United Premier League July 18, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 West Ham United Club Friendly February 19, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 West Ham United Premier League August 31, 2022 West Ham United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League March 20, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 West Ham United Premier League

