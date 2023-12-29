West Brom vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the EFL Championship match between West Bromwich and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fourth will meet fifth in the Championship at The Hawthorns on Friday night, as automatic qualification hopefuls Leeds United travel to face West Bromwich Albion in a pivotal encounter in context to the playoff race.

The Baggies defeated Norwich City by a slender one-goal margin in the Black Country on Boxing Day, whilst the Whites lost ground in their pursuit of the top-two spots as they fell to a 2-1 loss at Preston North End.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Bromwich vs Leeds kick-off time

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 3.15pm ET Venue: The Hawthorns

The Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United will be played at the Hawthorns football stadium in West Bromwich, England. It will kick off at 3.15pm ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch West Bromwich vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

West Bromwich team news

West Brom could opt for the same starting lineup that defeated Norwich City on Boxing Day, which means Kyle Bartley should retain his spot ahead of Cedric Kipre at centre-back.

Head coach Carlos Corberan is most likely to make changes in Albion's engine room, with Jayson Molumby perhaps replacing Alex Mowatt. Striker Brandon Thomas-Asante scored the winner against Norwich City, which was his third goal in five games and his eighth of a season.

West Bromwich Albion possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, Kipre, Bartley, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt, Wallace, Swift, Diangana; Thomas-Asante

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Ajayi, Kipre, Taylor, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Reach, Wallace, Diangana, Phillips Forwards: Dike, Maja, Thomas-Asante, Fellows, Sarmiento

Leeds team news

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke could make some surprise changes to his side at the Hawthorns, though one obvious alteration will present former Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow with a rare start in between the sticks in light of Illan Meslier's suspension for the red card at Deepdale last time out.

Although the Whites' attacking quartet have been sensational this term, Farke could opt to rotate it slightly, with Wilfried Gnonto and Patrick Bamford pushing for starts.

Leeds United possible XI: Darlow; Gray, Struijk, Rodon, Spence; Ampadu, Kamara, Gnonto, Piroe, James; Bamford

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Struijk, Rodon, Cresswell, Hjelde, Drameh, Ayling Midfielders: Ampadu, Gyabi, Shackleton, Bate, Gray, Greenwood, Sinisterra, Gnoto, James, Summerville, Costa, Poveda Forwards: Rutter, Piroe, Gelhardt, Joseph

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/8/23 Leeds 1-1 West Brom EFL Championship 23/5/21 Leeds 3-1 West Brom Premier League 29/12/20 West Brom 0-5 Leeds Premier League 1/1/20 West Brom 1-1 Leeds EFL Championship 2/10/19 Leeds 1-0 West Brom EFL Championship

