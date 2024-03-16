West Brom vs Bristol City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Bromwich Albion welcomes Bristol City to the Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that will strengthen their spot in the top six of the Championship table.

Meanwhile, the Robins eased their concerns of being dragged into the trouble at the bottom with a first win in five against Swansea City last time out.

West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue: The Hawthorns

The Championship match between West Brom and Bristol City will be played at the Hawthorns in West Bromwich, West Midlands, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on January 3 in the United States (US).

How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

West Bromwich Albion team news

With Conor Townsend joining West Brom's injured list featuring the likes of Daryl Dike, Matt Phillips and Josh Maja, Baggies boss Carlos Corberan may be prepared to name a very similar side to the one selected for the 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town over the weekend.

Semi Ajayi is an obvious option for the centre of defence and may be preferred if Erik Pieters is switched to full-back or Corberan goes with a back three.

West Bromwich Albion possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, Kipre, Pieters, Reach; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Fellows, Diangana, Johnston; Wallace

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Ajayi, Kipre, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Reach, Diangana, Wallace, Phillips Forwards: Maja, Weimann, Thomas-Asante, Johnston, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm

Bristol City team news

Bristol City boss Liam Manning will be missing the likes of Sam Bell, Rob Atkinson, and Ayman Benarous this weekend. The Robins showed excellent grit and determination to grind out the victory last time out, so there's no reason whatsoever to make wholesale changes here.

Bristol City possible XI: O'Leary; McCrorie, Vyner, Dickie, Pring; Williams, Gardner-Hickman; Cornick, Knight, Sykes; Conway

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bajić, O'Leary, Thomas Defenders: Dickie, Gardner-Hickman, Naismith, Roberts, Atkinson, Pring, Vyner, Tanner, Idehen Midfielders: Twine, Knight, Mehmeti, Sykes, King, Bell, McCrorie, Murphy, Williams, James Forwards: Mebude, Wells, Conway, Cornick

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/09/23 Bristol City 0-0 West Bromwich Albion Championship 28/01/23 Bristol City 3-0 West Bromwich Albion FA Cup 26/12/22 Bristol City 0-2 West Bromwich Albion Championship 19/10/22 West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Bristol City Championship 19/03/22 Bristol City 2-2 West Bromwich Albion Championship

