Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bremen and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The 2023-24 Bundesliga season kicks off on Friday with a clash between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich at the Weserstadion. Bayern are the defending champions and will be looking to start their title defence with a win, while Bremen are hoping to make a climb up the league table after their 13th-placed finish last season.

Bayern are the clear favorites for the game, but Bremen will be buoyed by their home support and will be looking to cause an upset. Bremen have not managed to register a victory over Bayern since 2006 so they will be hoping to break a 17-year-long run.

Bremen will be determined to make a statement with a win over a formidable Bayern side. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bremen vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date: August 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.30 pm EDT Venue: Weserstadion

The game between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich will be played at the Weserstadion on Friday. Kick-off is at 2.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Bremen vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bremen team news

Naby Keita, a recent acquisition from Liverpool by Werder Bremen, is sidelined with a groin injury that occurred in pre-season.

Even though Amos Pieper's suspension from last week's cup defeat doesn't carry into Friday's game, club captain Marco Friedl is expected to take his place in the hosts' defence.

Bremen predicted XI: Pavlenka; Veljkovic, Stark, Friedl; Weiser, Bittencourt, Stage, Jung; Kownacki, Ducksch; Fullkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pavlenka, Zetterer, Dos Santos Haesler Defenders: Augustinsson, Veljkovic, Agu, Moisander, Toprak, Gebre Selassie, Friedl Midfielders: Mohwald, Rashica, Bittencourt, Schonfelder, Schmid, Mbom, Eggestein Forwards: Osako, Fullkrug, Dinkci, Sargent, Woltemade

Bayern Munich team news

After scoring 213 goals in 320 Premier League games, Kane will now focus on scoring his first goal for Bayern. He will also be joined in the squad by fellow new arrivals Kim Min-jae and Guerreiro.

Guerreiro has a calf issue and with first-choice goalkeeper Neuer out, Ulreich is set to step in as goalie.

Bayern predicted XI: Ulreich; Pavard, Kim, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Laimer; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, De Ligt, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Tikvic Midfielders: Kimmich, Laimer, Vidovic, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Sane, Wanner, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Ibrahimovic Forwards: Tel, Gnabry, Coman, Musiala, Kane

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Werder Bremen 1 - 2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga November 2022 Bayern Munich 6 - 1 Werder Bremen Bundesliga March 2021 Werder Bremen 1 - 3 Bayern Munich Bundesliga November 2020 Bayern Munich 1 - 1 Werder Bremen Bundesliga June 2020 Werder Bremen 0 - 1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga

