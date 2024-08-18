This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Neil Bennett

How to watch and live stream German Bundesliga soccer in the 2024-25 season

TV Guide & Streaming

GOAL takes you through where to watch Bundesliga soccer throughout the 2024-25 season

Generally regarded as one of the best leagues in world soccer, the Bundesliga often goes down to the wire with big names such as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund battling it out for supremacy.

Xabi Alonso's high-flying Bayer Leverkusen shook off the 'Neverkusen' tag to bring Bayern Munich's Bundesliga dominance to a timely end last time out. Can they repeat the heroics this time around?

If you're looking to watch Bundesliga soccer in the USA, then GOAL has you covered. This article will arm you with everything you need to know on how to stream Bundesliga action in time for the next matchday.

The German top flight has long been popular in the country, not least for the large number of US nationals that have made their name in the country, such as Christian Pulisic, Kasey Keller, Landon Donovan and most recently Giovanni Reyna. 

Which channels have the rights to German Bundesliga soccer?

The ESPN network currently has exclusive rights for streaming Bundesliga soccer at present, with games broadcast across ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN+ and ABC. Every single game of the Bundesliga is available to stream on ESPN+, with a minimum of four games per year shown on linear TV channels.

The network also has rights to 2. Bundesliga, with at least one match per week broadcast on ESPN+. Domestic cup competitions, the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup are also broadcast through ESPN.

Upcoming Bundesliga TV schedule

DateGameKick-off Time (ET)TV Channel/Streaming
23/08/2024Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen02:30 PMESPN+, ESPN2, Fubo, Sling Orange, DirecTV Stream
24/08/2024FC Augsburg vs Werder Bremen09:30 AMESPN+
24/08/2024Mainz vs FC Union Berlin09:30 AMESPN+
24/08/2024RB Leipzig vs VfL Bochum09:30 AMESPN+
24/08/2024SC Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart09:30 AMESPN+
24/08/2024TSG Hoffenheim vs Holstein Kiel09:30 AMESPN+
24/08/2024Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt12:30 PMESPN+
25/08/2024VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich09:30 AMESPN+
25/08/2024FC St. Pauli vs 1. FC Heidenheim 184611:30 AMESPN+
30/08/2024FC Union Berlin vs FC St. Pauli02:30 PMESPN+
31/08/2024Eintracht Frankfurt vs TSG Hoffenheim09:30 AMESPN+
31/08/2024Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund09:30 AMESPN+
31/08/2024VfL Bochum vs Borussia Mönchengladbach09:30 AMESPN+
31/08/2024Holstein Kiel vs VfL Wolfsburg09:30 AMESPN+
31/08/2024VfB Stuttgart vs Mainz09:30 AMESPN+
31/08/2024Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig12:30 PMESPN+
01/09/20241. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs FC Augsburg09:30 AMESPN+
01/09/2024Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg11:30 AMESPN+

You can see a list of the upcoming Bundesliga games to watch in the table above.

The best TV packages to watch German Bundesliga Soccer in 2024

