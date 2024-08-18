How to watch and live stream German Bundesliga soccer in the 2024-25 season

Generally regarded as one of the best leagues in world soccer, the Bundesliga often goes down to the wire with big names such as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund battling it out for supremacy.
Xabi Alonso's high-flying Bayer Leverkusen shook off the 'Neverkusen' tag to bring Bayern Munich's Bundesliga dominance to a timely end last time out. Can they repeat the heroics this time around?
If you're looking to watch Bundesliga soccer in the USA, then GOAL has you covered. This article will arm you with everything you need to know on how to stream Bundesliga action in time for the next matchday.
The German top flight has long been popular in the country, not least for the large number of US nationals that have made their name in the country, such as Christian Pulisic, Kasey Keller, Landon Donovan and most recently Giovanni Reyna.
Which channels have the rights to German Bundesliga soccer?
The ESPN network currently has exclusive rights for streaming Bundesliga soccer at present, with games broadcast across ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN+ and ABC. Every single game of the Bundesliga is available to stream on ESPN+, with a minimum of four games per year shown on linear TV channels.
The network also has rights to 2. Bundesliga, with at least one match per week broadcast on ESPN+. Domestic cup competitions, the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup are also broadcast through ESPN.
Upcoming Bundesliga TV schedule
|Date
|Game
|Kick-off Time (ET)
|TV Channel/Streaming
|23/08/2024
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
|02:30 PM
|ESPN+, ESPN2, Fubo, Sling Orange, DirecTV Stream
|24/08/2024
|FC Augsburg vs Werder Bremen
|09:30 AM
|ESPN+
|24/08/2024
|Mainz vs FC Union Berlin
|09:30 AM
|ESPN+
|24/08/2024
|RB Leipzig vs VfL Bochum
|09:30 AM
|ESPN+
|24/08/2024
|SC Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart
|09:30 AM
|ESPN+
|24/08/2024
|TSG Hoffenheim vs Holstein Kiel
|09:30 AM
|ESPN+
|24/08/2024
|Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|12:30 PM
|ESPN+
|25/08/2024
|VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich
|09:30 AM
|ESPN+
|25/08/2024
|FC St. Pauli vs 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|11:30 AM
|ESPN+
|30/08/2024
|FC Union Berlin vs FC St. Pauli
|02:30 PM
|ESPN+
|31/08/2024
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs TSG Hoffenheim
|09:30 AM
|ESPN+
|31/08/2024
|Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund
|09:30 AM
|ESPN+
|31/08/2024
|VfL Bochum vs Borussia Mönchengladbach
|09:30 AM
|ESPN+
|31/08/2024
|Holstein Kiel vs VfL Wolfsburg
|09:30 AM
|ESPN+
|31/08/2024
|VfB Stuttgart vs Mainz
|09:30 AM
|ESPN+
|31/08/2024
|Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig
|12:30 PM
|ESPN+
|01/09/2024
|1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs FC Augsburg
|09:30 AM
|ESPN+
|01/09/2024
|Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg
|11:30 AM
|ESPN+
You can see a list of the upcoming Bundesliga games to watch in the table above.
▶ How to watch & live stream soccer
▶ Football on TV in the US
The best TV packages to watch German Bundesliga Soccer in 2024
While you’ll only find German soccer on ESPN, there are several brilliant streaming packages available that offer the channels. Among the best options out there, so you don’t miss a moment of the action, include: