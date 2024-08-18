How to watch and live stream German Bundesliga soccer in the 2024-25 season

GOAL takes you through where to watch Bundesliga soccer throughout the 2024-25 season

Generally regarded as one of the best leagues in world soccer, the Bundesliga often goes down to the wire with big names such as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund battling it out for supremacy.

Xabi Alonso's high-flying Bayer Leverkusen shook off the 'Neverkusen' tag to bring Bayern Munich's Bundesliga dominance to a timely end last time out. Can they repeat the heroics this time around?

If you're looking to watch Bundesliga soccer in the USA, then GOAL has you covered. This article will arm you with everything you need to know on how to stream Bundesliga action in time for the next matchday.

The German top flight has long been popular in the country, not least for the large number of US nationals that have made their name in the country, such as Christian Pulisic, Kasey Keller, Landon Donovan and most recently Giovanni Reyna.

Which channels have the rights to German Bundesliga soccer?

The ESPN network currently has exclusive rights for streaming Bundesliga soccer at present, with games broadcast across ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN+ and ABC. Every single game of the Bundesliga is available to stream on ESPN+, with a minimum of four games per year shown on linear TV channels.

The network also has rights to 2. Bundesliga, with at least one match per week broadcast on ESPN+. Domestic cup competitions, the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup are also broadcast through ESPN.

Upcoming Bundesliga TV schedule

Date Game Kick-off Time (ET) TV Channel/Streaming 23/08/2024 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen 02:30 PM ESPN+, ESPN2, Fubo, Sling Orange, DirecTV Stream 24/08/2024 FC Augsburg vs Werder Bremen 09:30 AM ESPN+ 24/08/2024 Mainz vs FC Union Berlin 09:30 AM ESPN+ 24/08/2024 RB Leipzig vs VfL Bochum 09:30 AM ESPN+ 24/08/2024 SC Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart 09:30 AM ESPN+ 24/08/2024 TSG Hoffenheim vs Holstein Kiel 09:30 AM ESPN+ 24/08/2024 Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt 12:30 PM ESPN+ 25/08/2024 VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich 09:30 AM ESPN+ 25/08/2024 FC St. Pauli vs 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 11:30 AM ESPN+ 30/08/2024 FC Union Berlin vs FC St. Pauli 02:30 PM ESPN+ 31/08/2024 Eintracht Frankfurt vs TSG Hoffenheim 09:30 AM ESPN+ 31/08/2024 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund 09:30 AM ESPN+ 31/08/2024 VfL Bochum vs Borussia Mönchengladbach 09:30 AM ESPN+ 31/08/2024 Holstein Kiel vs VfL Wolfsburg 09:30 AM ESPN+ 31/08/2024 VfB Stuttgart vs Mainz 09:30 AM ESPN+ 31/08/2024 Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig 12:30 PM ESPN+ 01/09/2024 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs FC Augsburg 09:30 AM ESPN+ 01/09/2024 Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg 11:30 AM ESPN+

You can see a list of the upcoming Bundesliga games to watch in the table above.

The best TV packages to watch German Bundesliga Soccer in 2024

While you’ll only find German soccer on ESPN, there are several brilliant streaming packages available that offer the channels. Among the best options out there, so you don’t miss a moment of the action, include: