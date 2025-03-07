How to watch today's Wrexham vs Rotherham EFL League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Rotherham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will welcome Rotherham United in League One this weekend, aiming to reclaim second place from Wycombe Wanderers and strengthen their push for back-to-back promotions.

After securing promotion from League Two last season, Wrexham have adapted seamlessly to life in the third tier. Their recent run of form has been well-timed, with three wins in their last five outings keeping them firmly in the hunt for automatic promotion.

Their latest triumph, a hard-fought 1-0 victory over sixth-placed Huddersfield Town, was a crucial result, especially as Wycombe also picked up three points. That narrow win could prove pivotal in the race for the top two.

Rotherham United, on the other hand, have endured a frustrating campaign. Expected to be among the promotion contenders after dropping down from the Championship, the Millers have fallen well short of expectations.

Despite an ambitious summer transfer window, which saw them recruit several top-end League One talents, they find themselves 14th in the standings, a massive 14 points adrift of the playoff spots with only 12 matches remaining.

However, recent signs of improvement offer some encouragement. Matt Taylor's side have put together back-to-back wins, edging out Leyton Orient 1-0 in their most recent fixture, following a 3-2 triumph at Bristol Rovers.

The League One match will be played at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, with kick-off at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Wrexham team news

The hosts are dealing with some key absences, particularly in midfield. Andy Cannon is set to miss the remainder of the campaign due to a serious injury, a major setback given his importance to the side. Club director Humphrey Ker has even sent him a gift to help pass the time during his recovery.

Meanwhile, another potential blow came in the Huddersfield clash, as George Dobson appeared to pick up a knock. The midfielder was seen shaking his head in frustration and immediately headed down the tunnel with the medical staff after being substituted on Tuesday.

Wrexham supporters were left underwhelmed by Jay Rodriguez's display against Huddersfield, and with goals continuing to evade him in League One, he may now find himself out of the starting XI. Meanwhile, Paul Mullin has been absent from the last six league outings, but given his goal-scoring pedigree, he remains the logical choice to lead the line ahead of the ex-Burnley forward.

Rotherham team news

Rotherham made it two wins on the bounce after overcoming Leyton Orient in their previous outing. That hard-fought victory provides a solid platform to build on as they prepare for a daunting trip to promotion-chasing Wrexham, one of the toughest away fixtures of the campaign.

The visitors are expected to stick with the in-form lineup that has delivered strong performances of late. Sam Nombe, their leading marksman with nine League One goals, is set to spearhead the attack once again.

