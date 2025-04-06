The top men's and women's basketball prospects from HBCUs across the country are set to showcase their abilities in San Antonio at the 2025 HBCU All-Star Games.
Sunday promises a historic moment, as the event will feature a women’s matchup for the very first time, joining the men’s contest, which celebrates its fourth edition this year.
In total, 48 standout players have been selected and split into four squads, laying the groundwork for a pair of thrilling showdowns on the hardwood.
Diamond Johnson, a two-time MEAC Player of the Year, stole the show in the Women's College All-Star Game during the Final Four festivities on Saturday, April 5, in Tampa, Florida.
It's reported that Johnson still intends to be present at Sunday's HBCU All-Star Game, though it's uncertain if she will suit up. Featuring in both events could prove advantageous for Johnson as she looks to impress WNBA scouts and decision-makers.
The HBCU All-American officially declared for the 2025 WNBA Draft, scheduled to be held in New York on Monday, April 14. The 5-foot-5 graduate point guard turned heads this season, averaging 18.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while leading Norfolk State.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the HBCU vs the All-Star NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.
When is the 2025 women's HBCU All-Star Game?
The women's HBCU All-Star Game is set to start approximately 30 minutes after the 1:00 pm ET tip-off men's game ends at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.
Date
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Tip-off Time
3:00 pm ET (approximate)
Venue
Freeman Coliseum
Location
San Antonio, Texas
How to watch the 2025 Women's HBCU All-Star Game on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the women's HBCU All-Star Game on:
- Streaming service: Peacock
2025 Women's HBCU All-Star Game rosters
Team Yolanda Laney
Player
School
Diamond Johnson
Norfolk State University
Iemyiah Harris
Miles College
Zamara Haynes
University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Jordyn Dorsey
North Carolina A&T State University
Saniah Parker
Tennessee State University
Taliah Wesley
Allen University
Maleia Bracone
North Carolina A&T State University
Kaiya Creek
Howard University
Makoye Diawara
Norfolk State University
Morgan Callahan
North Carolina Central University
Corriana Evans
Clark Atlanta University
Laila Lawrence
Coppin State University
Coaches
- Larry Vickers – Norfolk State University
- Tony Bailey – Clark Atlanta University
Team Patricia Hoskins
Player
School
Destiny Ryles
Bowie State University
Kahia Warmsley
Grambling State University
Keayna McLaughlin
Fayetteville State University
Lauryn Pendleton
Alabama A&M University
Zoe Cooper
Jackson State University
Soniyah Reed
Southern University
Lyric Cole
Tennessee State University
Amesha Miller
Virginia State University
Treasure Thompson
Texas Southern University
Alisha Wilson
Alabama A&M University
Kayla Clark
Bethune Cookman University
Lydia Freeman
Grambling State University
Coaches
- Carlos Funchess – Southern University
- Nadine Domond – Virginia State University