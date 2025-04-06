This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Women's HBCU All-Star Game: Live stream, TV channel, and tip-off time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 women's HBCU All-Star Game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The top men's and women's basketball prospects from HBCUs across the country are set to showcase their abilities in San Antonio at the 2025 HBCU All-Star Games.

Sunday promises a historic moment, as the event will feature a women’s matchup for the very first time, joining the men’s contest, which celebrates its fourth edition this year.

In total, 48 standout players have been selected and split into four squads, laying the groundwork for a pair of thrilling showdowns on the hardwood.

Diamond Johnson, a two-time MEAC Player of the Year, stole the show in the Women's College All-Star Game during the Final Four festivities on Saturday, April 5, in Tampa, Florida.

It's reported that Johnson still intends to be present at Sunday's HBCU All-Star Game, though it's uncertain if she will suit up. Featuring in both events could prove advantageous for Johnson as she looks to impress WNBA scouts and decision-makers.

The HBCU All-American officially declared for the 2025 WNBA Draft, scheduled to be held in New York on Monday, April 14. The 5-foot-5 graduate point guard turned heads this season, averaging 18.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while leading Norfolk State.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the HBCU vs the All-Star NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

When is the 2025 women's HBCU All-Star Game?

The women's HBCU All-Star Game is set to start approximately 30 minutes after the 1:00 pm ET tip-off men's game ends at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.

Date

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Tip-off Time

3:00 pm ET (approximate)

Venue

Freeman Coliseum

Location

San Antonio, Texas

How to watch the 2025 Women's HBCU All-Star Game on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the women's HBCU All-Star Game on:

2025 Women's HBCU All-Star Game rosters

Team Yolanda Laney

Player

School

Diamond Johnson

Norfolk State University

Iemyiah Harris

Miles College

Zamara Haynes

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Jordyn Dorsey

North Carolina A&T State University

Saniah Parker

Tennessee State University

Taliah Wesley

Allen University

Maleia Bracone

North Carolina A&T State University

Kaiya Creek

Howard University

Makoye Diawara

Norfolk State University

Morgan Callahan

North Carolina Central University

Corriana Evans

Clark Atlanta University

Laila Lawrence

Coppin State University

Coaches

  • Larry Vickers – Norfolk State University
  • Tony Bailey – Clark Atlanta University

Team Patricia Hoskins

Player

School

Destiny Ryles

Bowie State University

Kahia Warmsley

Grambling State University

Keayna McLaughlin

Fayetteville State University

Lauryn Pendleton

Alabama A&M University

Zoe Cooper

Jackson State University

Soniyah Reed

Southern University

Lyric Cole

Tennessee State University

Amesha Miller

Virginia State University

Treasure Thompson

Texas Southern University

Alisha Wilson

Alabama A&M University

Kayla Clark

Bethune Cookman University

Lydia Freeman

Grambling State University

Coaches

  • Carlos Funchess – Southern University
  • Nadine Domond – Virginia State University

