Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 women's HBCU All-Star Game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The top men's and women's basketball prospects from HBCUs across the country are set to showcase their abilities in San Antonio at the 2025 HBCU All-Star Games.

Sunday promises a historic moment, as the event will feature a women’s matchup for the very first time, joining the men’s contest, which celebrates its fourth edition this year.

In total, 48 standout players have been selected and split into four squads, laying the groundwork for a pair of thrilling showdowns on the hardwood.

Diamond Johnson, a two-time MEAC Player of the Year, stole the show in the Women's College All-Star Game during the Final Four festivities on Saturday, April 5, in Tampa, Florida.

It's reported that Johnson still intends to be present at Sunday's HBCU All-Star Game, though it's uncertain if she will suit up. Featuring in both events could prove advantageous for Johnson as she looks to impress WNBA scouts and decision-makers.

The HBCU All-American officially declared for the 2025 WNBA Draft, scheduled to be held in New York on Monday, April 14. The 5-foot-5 graduate point guard turned heads this season, averaging 18.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while leading Norfolk State.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the HBCU vs the All-Star NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

When is the 2025 women's HBCU All-Star Game?

The women's HBCU All-Star Game is set to start approximately 30 minutes after the 1:00 pm ET tip-off men's game ends at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.

Date Sunday, April 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET (approximate) Venue Freeman Coliseum Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch the 2025 Women's HBCU All-Star Game on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the women's HBCU All-Star Game on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

2025 Women's HBCU All-Star Game rosters

Team Yolanda Laney

Player School Diamond Johnson Norfolk State University Iemyiah Harris Miles College Zamara Haynes University of Maryland Eastern Shore Jordyn Dorsey North Carolina A&T State University Saniah Parker Tennessee State University Taliah Wesley Allen University Maleia Bracone North Carolina A&T State University Kaiya Creek Howard University Makoye Diawara Norfolk State University Morgan Callahan North Carolina Central University Corriana Evans Clark Atlanta University Laila Lawrence Coppin State University

Coaches

Larry Vickers – Norfolk State University

Tony Bailey – Clark Atlanta University

Team Patricia Hoskins

Player School Destiny Ryles Bowie State University Kahia Warmsley Grambling State University Keayna McLaughlin Fayetteville State University Lauryn Pendleton Alabama A&M University Zoe Cooper Jackson State University Soniyah Reed Southern University Lyric Cole Tennessee State University Amesha Miller Virginia State University Treasure Thompson Texas Southern University Alisha Wilson Alabama A&M University Kayla Clark Bethune Cookman University Lydia Freeman Grambling State University

Coaches

Carlos Funchess – Southern University

Nadine Domond – Virginia State University

MORE NCAA March Madness news and coverage