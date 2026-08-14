Championship - Game Week 1 14 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Molineux Stadium

Today's game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers will kick-off at Aug 14, 2026, 3:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers live via a number of platforms. The TV channel and live stream options available are listed below.

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Blackburn Rovers at Molineux Stadium in what is an early-season Championship fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs.

Wolves come into the game under Cesar Peixoto with momentum behind them. They beat Port Vale 3-0 in the Carabao Cup last week and have won four of their last five across pre-season and cup action, suggesting the squad is in reasonable shape ahead of the league campaign.

Blackburn arrive in a strong position. Tony Mowbray's side sit second in the Championship table and come off a 1-2 Carabao Cup win at Burton Albion, a result that reinforced their credentials as serious promotion contenders this season.

Wolves, by contrast, are down in 22nd place in the standings. For Peixoto, this is a fixture that demands an immediate response if his side are to avoid an uncomfortable start to the campaign.

The two clubs have not met in the Championship since 2017, though their most recent encounter came in the FA Cup in February 2025, when Wolves ran out 2-0 winners at Ewood Park.

This is a fixture that pits a team looking to climb against one already near the top. The gap in league position tells its own story.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Wolves head coach Cesar Peixoto has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been made available at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray is similarly yet to confirm his team selection, with no reported injuries or suspensions in the data available. Updates will be added as they emerge.

Form

Wolves have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Port Vale on August 7, and they also beat Racing Santander 3-0 in pre-season. Their only defeat across that run came against Real Sociedad, a 2-1 loss in a friendly. Wolves scored nine goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Blackburn have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Burton Albion on August 8. They drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town in their final pre-season friendly and suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in July. Blackburn scored four goals and conceded four across that five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup on February 9, 2025, when Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-0 at Blackburn's ground. Before that, the sides had not faced each other since the 2016-17 Championship season, when their two meetings produced a 0-0 draw at Molineux and a 1-1 draw at Ewood Park. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Wolves have won twice, with two draws and no wins for Blackburn.

Standings

In the Championship table, Blackburn Rovers sit second while Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently placed 22nd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Blackburn Rovers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: