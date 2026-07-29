Serie A - Game Week 21 29 Jul 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Vitoria and Palmeiras will kick-off at Jul 29, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Vitoria vs Palmeiras is available to watch live via the TV channels and streaming platforms listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere are both carrying this Serie A fixture, so viewers can choose the platform that suits them best. Watch live via Fanatiz at https://fanatiz.jbbfvx.net/9g7900 or via Premiere at https://premiere.globo.com/.

Vitoria host Palmeiras in a Serie A fixture that pitches a side fighting for mid-table stability against the team sitting top of the Brazilian top flight. Abel Ferreira's side arrive as clear favourites, but Jair Ventura's team will be looking to make it difficult on home soil.

Vitoria come into this match on the back of a 2-0 Serie A defeat to Remo, a result that snapped a run of back-to-back wins in the league. Before that setback, Ventura's side had beaten Vasco da Gama and picked up two wins over Fortaleza in the Cup Nordeste, showing they are capable of producing results when the conditions suit them.

Palmeiras, by contrast, arrive in the kind of form that makes them difficult to face regardless of venue. Ferreira's side sit first in the Serie A standings and have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only recent defeat a 2-1 loss to Atletico MG in the league last time out.

That defeat to Atletico MG was the first blemish on an otherwise impressive run that included a 3-1 win at Coritiba and a 3-0 victory at Flamengo earlier in the campaign. Palmeiras have the attacking output and defensive structure of a genuine title contender.

For Vitoria, the table still offers some comfort. Sitting 13th, they are clear of the relegation places, but the gap between their current position and the top half of the division means points at home remain important. A result here would represent a significant statement.

Palmeiras will be expected to control large portions of this match, though Ventura's side have shown they are hard to break down when organised. The head-to-head record offers little encouragement for the home side, but Serie A has a way of producing surprises.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Vitoria vs Palmeiras, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vitoria vs Palmeiras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jair Ventura has not confirmed a projected XI for Vitoria ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Abel Ferreira is similarly yet to release a probable lineup for Palmeiras, with no confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Vitoria have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 Serie A defeat to Remo on July 26, though they had previously drawn 0-0 with Botafogo RJ and beaten Vasco da Gama 1-0 in the league. Two wins over Fortaleza in the Cup Nordeste round out the run. Vitoria scored four goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Palmeiras have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 2-1 Serie A loss to Atletico MG on July 26. Their most recent win before that was a 3-1 Serie A victory at Coritiba on July 22. Earlier in the run, they beat Chapecoense AF 1-0, defeated Junior FC 4-1 in the Copa Libertadores, and won 3-0 at Flamengo in the league. Palmeiras scored nine goals and conceded four across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Palmeiras won 5-1 at home in a Serie A fixture. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 at Palmeiras' ground in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Serie A, Palmeiras have won three and drawn one, with Vitoria claiming one victory — a 2-0 win at Palmeiras' ground in July 2024.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Palmeiras sit first while Vitoria are 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vitoria vs Palmeiras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: