Serie A - Game Week 26 7 Sept 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Vitoria and Gremio will kick off at Sep 7, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Vitoria vs Gremio is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fanatiz subscribers can stream the match live through their platform. Watch live on Fanatiz at https://fanatiz.jbbfvx.net/9g7900.

Premiere, Globo's dedicated football streaming service, also carries the fixture. Live stream Vitoria vs Gremio on Premiere at https://premiere.globo.com/.

Vitoria host Gremio in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs near the lower end of the table. Jair Ventura's side are looking to arrest a damaging run of form, while Luis Castro brings a Gremio squad that has shown signs of life in recent weeks.

Vitoria arrive at this match in poor shape. They have lost four of their last five games across all competitions, including back-to-back defeats to Vasco da Gama in the Copa do Brasil that ended their cup involvement. Their only bright spot in that stretch was a 1-0 home win over Botafogo.

Gremio, by contrast, have found some momentum. Back-to-back wins over Internacional in the Copa do Brasil secured their place in the next round, and a 3-1 league victory over Chapecoense showed they can score freely when the conditions suit them.

The head-to-head record adds another layer of pressure on the home side. Gremio have won three of the last five meetings between these clubs, including a 2-0 victory in March 2026, and Vitoria have not beaten them in the most recent three encounters.

With both clubs sitting in the bottom half of the Serie A table, points here matter. A home win could offer Vitoria genuine breathing room, while Gremio will want to build on their recent cup form and climb away from trouble.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Vitoria vs Gremio live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vitoria vs Gremio with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vitoria are managed by Jair Ventura, though no confirmed injury or suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture. A projected starting XI has not been announced. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Gremio head into the match under Luis Castro, with no injury or suspension data currently available. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Vitoria have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their sole victory came in a 1-0 home win over Botafogo in Serie A, but they have since suffered defeats to Bahia (2-0), Atletico MG (2-1 in Serie A), and twice to Vasco da Gama in the Copa do Brasil, including a 2-0 loss. Across those five games, Vitoria scored four goals and conceded seven.

Gremio's recent record reads two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. They beat Internacional 3-1 in their most recent match and also won 3-1 against Chapecoense in the league. Their two Serie A losses came against Red Bull Bragantino (1-0) and Atletico MG (3-0). Gremio scored seven goals and conceded six across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Gremio won 2-0 at home in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Gremio have won three, while two games ended in draws and Vitoria have not recorded a victory in that stretch. The two draws both finished 1-1, both played at Vitoria's ground in April 2025 and December 2024.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Vitoria sit 14th and Gremio are placed 15th, with both clubs separated by a narrow margin in the lower half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vitoria vs Gremio today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: