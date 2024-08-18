How to watch today's Verona vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Verona and SSC Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Antonio Conte takes charge of his first Serie A game as Napoli head coach when the Partenopei travel to Stadio Bentegodi to face Hellas Verona in their opening fixture of the 2024-25 Italian top-flight season on Sunday.

After making a disappointing title defence last season, the Partenopei are seeking an upturn under new management

On the other hand, there's a growing worry that if Hellas fail to progress or even take a small step back this season, they could be headed for Serie B. They finished last season on a high note, avoiding relegation and climbing to mid-table.

However, with Marco Baroni departing for Lazio and former Empoli manager Paolo Zanetti taking over, the future looks uncertain.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Verona vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 pm PT Venue: Marc Antonio Bentegodi

The Serie A match between Verona and SSC Napoli will be played at the Marc Antonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 pm PT on Sunday, August 18, in the United States (US).

How to watch Verona vs SSC Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network in the US.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Verona team news

Verona will be missing their forward Juan Manuel Cruz, who was sidelined for much of last season due to a lengthy injury. On a brighter note, new signings Abdou Harroui, Casper Tengstedt, Daniel Mosquera and Grigoris Castanos are all fit and ready for action in the season opener.

Hellas Verona possible XI: Montipo; Tchatchoua, Coppola, Dawidowicz, Okou; Serdar, Duda; Suslov, Harroui, Lazovic; Tengstedt

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montipò, Chiesa, Perilli, Berardi Defenders: Dawidowicz, Faraoni, Tchatchoua, Coppola, Magnani, Ghilardi, Ceccherini, Frese, Okou, Nwanege, Corradi Midfielders: Duda, Lazovic, Harroui, Mitrovic, Suslov, Serdar, Kastanos, Mboula, Hrustić, Belahyane, Cissè, Silva, Gómez Forwards: Tengstedt, Tavsan, Mosquera, Cruz, Rocha Livramento, Flakus Bosilj, Ajayi

SSC Napoli team news

Napoli's star striker Victor Osimhen remains with the club for now, but he's currently not participating in training and will be unavailable for this weekend's match. However, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is expected to stay and should be in the starting lineup.

With Piotr Zielinski, a key player in their Scudetto-winning team, having moved to Inter, Napoli has brought in Italy defender Alessandro Buongiorno from Torino to strengthen their defence. Coach Antonio Conte will utilise his preferred three-man defence system against Modena and will stick with this formation on Sunday.

In Osimhen's absence, Giacomo Raspadori, Giovanni Simeone and Walid Cheddira will compete for the forward positions for the visitors.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Mazzocchi, Lobotka, Anguissa, Spinazzola; Politano, Kvaratskhelia; Raspadori

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Caprile, Contini Defenders: Di Lorenzo, Spinazzola, Olivera, Rrahmani, Rui, Marín, Buongiorno, Jesus, Mezzoni Midfielders: Anguissa, Lobotka, Cajuste, Folorunsho, Gaetano, Mazzocchi, Saco, Iaccarino Forwards: Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia, Simeone, Cheddira, Raspadori, Politano, Ngonge, Zerbin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/02/24 Napoli 2-1 Hellas Verona Serie A 21/10/23 Hellas Verona 1-3 Napoli Serie A 15/04/23 Napoli 0-0 Hellas Verona Serie A 15/08/22 Hellas Verona 2-5 Napoli Serie A 13/03/22 Hellas Verona 1-2 Napoli Serie A

Useful links