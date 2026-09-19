Serie A - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

Today's game between Venezia and Lazio will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Venezia vs Lazio is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Venezia host Lazio at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo in Venice in the fifth round of the Serie A season, with the visitors looking to build on a strong start to the campaign.

Venezia sit bottom of the table after four matches and have lost all five of their most recent fixtures across all competitions. Their last outing ended in a 2-4 home defeat to Fiorentina, a match in which Argentine teenager Franco Mastantuono scored twice in two minutes to turn the game on its head and then completed a hat-trick — a performance that underlined just how difficult this season has been for Giovanni Stroppa's side.

Lazio arrive in Venice fourth in the table with 10 points from four games, their best start to a Serie A campaign in several years. Gennaro Gattuso's side have won three and drawn one, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw at the Olimpico against Milan last weekend.

That draw was a tale of two halves. Lazio dominated the first period and led 2-0 through goals from Matteo Cancellieri and Tijjani Noslin, only for Milan substitute Diego Moreira to score twice after the interval and rescue a point for Sergio Amorim's side.

Gattuso's relationship with Milan adds a layer of narrative to this fixture's recent backdrop. The Lazio coach left the San Siro dugout after just 18 months, walking away from the remaining two years of his contract — a decision he described as one of the heart rather than the wallet. He now leads a Lazio side that looks, in many ways, like the team he always wanted to build.

With Lazio pushing at the top of the table and Venezia desperate for their first points of the season, this fixture carries real weight at both ends of the standings.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Venezia vs Lazio, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Venezia vs Lazio with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Venezia head into this match without Marin Sverko, Andrea Adorante, Bartol Franjic, Toma Basic, Gianluca Busio, Matias Moreno, and Matteo Dagasso through injury. Stroppa's projected XI includes Filip Stankovic in goal, with Ale Gomes, Joel Schingtienne, Ridgeciano Haps, and Kike Perez in defence, Simon Sohm, Lamine Fanne, and Richie Sagrado in midfield, and Antoine Hainaut, John Yeboah, and Akor Adams in attack.

For Lazio, Gattuso is without Adam Marusic, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Nicolo Rovella, Alessio Furlanetto, Patric, and Danilho Doekhi. The projected XI lines up with Christos Mandas in goal, Romano Floriani Mussolini, Oliver Provstgaard, Josip Sutalo, and Nuno Tavares across the back four, Reda Belahyane, Davide Frattesi, and Kenneth Taylor in midfield, and Mattia Zaccagni, Tijjani Noslin, and Matteo Cancellieri in attack. Andrea Pinamonti, who was left out of the starting lineup against Milan, is not listed among the projected starters here either.

Form

Venezia have lost all five of their last matches across all competitions, with no wins and no draws in that run. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-4 home defeat to Fiorentina in Serie A, and they also fell 3-2 at Frosinone in their previous league outing. Across the five matches, Venezia scored eight goals but conceded 11, and they have not kept a clean sheet in any of those games.

Lazio's last five matches produced one loss, one draw, and three wins. They beat Udinese 2-1 away in Serie A, defeated Genoa 1-0 and Bologna 1-0 in earlier league rounds, drew 2-2 with Milan most recently, and lost 2-0 to Mantova in the Coppa Italia. The three league wins were all by a single goal, pointing to a side that is winning close matches rather than running away with games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a 0-0 draw at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo in February 2025 in Serie A. Before that, Lazio beat Venezia 3-1 in August 2024 when the fixture was played at the Olimpico. Across the five head-to-head matches in the dataset, Lazio have won three, Venezia have won none, and two matches ended level.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Venezia are 20th and Lazio are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Venezia vs Lazio today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: