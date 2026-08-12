Copa Sudamericana - 1/8 13 Aug 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Vasco da Gama and Olimpia will kick-off at Aug 13, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Vasco da Gama vs Olimpia is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Vasco da Gama host Olimpia in the Copa Sudamericana, with the Brazilian side looking to press their advantage in what has already been a competitive group-stage battle between these two clubs.

Vasco arrive under Pedro Emanuel carrying the weight of a difficult domestic campaign. Sitting 18th in Serie A, the Rio club are fighting a relegation battle on one front while attempting to make progress in South American competition on another. That dual pressure has defined their season.

Their most recent Serie A outing ended in a goalless draw at Bahia, a result that did little to ease their league concerns. The Copa Sudamericana has offered some relief, with Vasco beating Independiente Medellin 1-0 in their last continental group fixture.

Olimpia arrive from Paraguay in uncertain form. Pablo Andres Sanchez's side have lost three of their last four matches in the División Profesional, including a 1-0 defeat to 2 de Mayo in their most recent outing. Their continental form tells a different story, though — they beat Vasco 3-1 in Asunción earlier in this same group campaign.

That result gives Olimpia reason for confidence despite their domestic struggles. They currently top Group G, which makes this fixture a direct contest between the top two sides in the section.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Olimpia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vasco da Gama head coach Pedro Emanuel has no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Olimpia manager Pablo Andres Sanchez is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension news, and no probable lineup is available. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Vasco da Gama have gone unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions, recording two wins and three draws. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw at Bahia in Serie A on August 9. Before that, they beat Fluminense 3-1 in a Cup tie on August 6, following a goalless first leg. In Copa Sudamericana action, they defeated Independiente Medellin 1-0 on July 29. Across their last five matches, Vasco have scored three goals and conceded one.

Olimpia's recent form is mixed. They beat Rubio Nu 5-0 in the División Profesional on August 2 but have lost three of their last four domestic matches, including a 2-0 defeat to Nacional and a 1-0 loss to 2 de Mayo in their most recent game on August 8. Their only Copa Sudamericana result in the last five came in May, when they beat Audax Italiano 3-1. Olimpia have scored nine goals across their last five matches but conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 20, 2026, when Olimpia beat Vasco da Gama 3-1 in Asunción in the Copa Sudamericana group stage. Before that, Vasco won the reverse fixture 3-0 at home on April 30, 2026, also in the Copa Sudamericana. Across these two group-stage meetings, each side has won once, with the sides combining for seven goals.

Standings

Grp. G Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Olimpia OLI 6 4 1 1 10 6 +4 13 W W W L D 2 Vasco da Gama VAS 6 3 1 2 10 6 +4 10 W L W W L 3 Audax Italiano AUD 6 2 1 3 7 9 -2 7 L W L D W 4 Barracas Central BAC 6 0 3 3 2 8 -6 3 L L L D D Qualification to next stage

In Copa Sudamericana Group G, Olimpia sit first while Vasco da Gama are placed second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vasco da Gama vs Olimpia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: