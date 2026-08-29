Serie A - Game Week 25 29 Aug 2026 - 20:20

Today's game between Vasco da Gama and Cruzeiro will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 8:20 PM.

Vasco da Gama vs Cruzeiro is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

Vasco da Gama host Cruzeiro in a Serie A fixture that pits a club fighting for its top-flight life against a side with genuine ambitions of finishing in the upper reaches of the Brazilian table.

Pedro Emanuel's Vasco sit 19th in the standings, and the pressure of a relegation battle has been compounded by a congested schedule across Serie A and Copa Sudamericana. A 4-1 Copa Sudamericana win over Olimpia on August 20 showed there is still fight in this squad, but a 1-4 Serie A defeat at Palmeiras three days later was a sharp reminder of the gap between Vasco and the division's elite.

Cruzeiro arrive in a far more comfortable position. Artur Jorge's side sit fifth in Serie A and have shown enough consistency across the past month to suggest they are capable of pushing for a higher finish. Their most recent league outing ended in a 2-1 win over Flamengo on August 22, a result that confirmed Cruzeiro as a genuine threat to the top four.

The visitors have also been managing a demanding multi-competition schedule, with Copa Libertadores commitments adding to their workload. Three Copa Libertadores meetings with Flamengo in quick succession — two draws and a defeat — tested Jorge's squad, but their Serie A form has held firm.

Adding intrigue to Cruzeiro's situation is the reported European interest in winger Keny Arroyo, with Roma understood to have made enquiries over a potential transfer. Whether that transfer noise affects the squad's focus between now and the deadline is a question Jorge will be eager to answer on the pitch.

For Vasco, this is a match that carries enormous weight. Three points would provide genuine relief in a relegation battle that shows no signs of easing. For Cruzeiro, a win away from home would consolidate their position and keep the pressure on the clubs above them.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Vasco da Gama vs Cruzeiro, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Cruzeiro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pedro Emanuel takes charge of Vasco da Gama for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad information becomes available.

Cruzeiro are managed by Artur Jorge, with the away squad's situation similarly unconfirmed at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors, and no projected XI is available. Check back for the latest team news before kick-off.

Form

Vasco da Gama have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Cup win over Vitoria on August 27. That followed a 4-1 Serie A defeat at Palmeiras on August 23 and a 1-4 Copa Sudamericana win over Olimpia on August 20. Earlier in the run, Vasco lost 0-3 to Santos FC in the league and drew 0-0 with Olimpia in the Copa Sudamericana. Across those five matches, Vasco scored six goals and conceded eight.

Cruzeiro have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Cup draw with Atletico MG on August 26, which followed a 2-1 Serie A win over Flamengo on August 22. A 2-1 Copa Libertadores defeat to Flamengo on August 20 was sandwiched between two draws against the same opponent — a 1-1 Libertadores draw on August 13 and a 1-2 Serie A win at Corinthians on August 16. Cruzeiro scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 15, 2026, when Cruzeiro hosted Vasco da Gama in Serie A and the match ended 3-3. Before that, Vasco beat Cruzeiro 2-0 at home in Serie A on September 27, 2025. Across the last five Serie A head-to-head meetings, Cruzeiro have won twice and Vasco once, with two draws. The five matches have produced a combined 13 goals.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Vasco da Gama sit 19th while Cruzeiro are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vasco da Gama vs Cruzeiro today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: