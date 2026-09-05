LaLiga - Game Week 4 6 Sept 2026 - 10:15 Estadio Mestalla

Today's game between Valencia and Barcelona will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 10:15 AM.

Valencia vs Barcelona is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Barcelona travel to Estadio Mestalla to face Valencia in LaLiga, arriving in Valencia as the division's early pacesetters and looking to extend a dominant run of form that has already made them the team to beat in Spain this season.

Carlos Corberan's Valencia side are in a difficult position heading into this match. Three LaLiga games into the new campaign, they are yet to win, sitting 17th in the table after defeats to Deportivo de A Coruña and Real Betis either side of a goalless draw at Celta Vigo.

Barcelona, by contrast, have been ruthless. Hansi Flick's side dismantled Rayo Vallecano 5-2 in their most recent outing, following that up after earlier wins over Athletic Bilbao and Elche. They arrive at Mestalla having scored 12 goals in three LaLiga matches.

Summer signing Anthony Gordon has made an immediate impression at the club following his £70 million move from Newcastle United, earning the trust of his new dressing room both on and off the pitch. He is named in Flick's projected starting XI for this fixture.

Young defender Xavi Espart also features in Barcelona's projected lineup, part of a generation of academy graduates the club is moving to protect with improved contracts following their breakthroughs into the first team.

Valencia carry a significant injury list into the game, with seven players unavailable for Corberan. Despite the personnel challenges, Mestalla has historically been a difficult ground for visiting sides, and the home faithful will be hoping their team can produce a result that halts the slide.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Valencia vs Barcelona, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Valencia manager Carlos Corberan is without seven players for this match. Sergi Canos, Diego Lopez, Jose Copete, Guido Rodriguez, Justin De Haas, Umar Sadiq, and Kayne van Oevelen are all listed as injured. There are no suspensions. Corberan's projected XI features Stole Dimitrievski in goal, with a back four of Jesus Vazquez, Cesar Tarrega, Arnau Martinez, and Mouctar Diakhaby. Hugo Duro leads the attack, supported by Luis Rioja, Filip Ugrinic, Pepelu, Ryunosuke Sato, and Javier Guerra.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is without Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Jesse Bisiwu through injury. No suspensions are in effect. Flick's projected XI has Joan Garcia in goal, with a defence of Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Xavi Espart, and Pau Cubarsi. Pedri, Marc Bernal, and Dani Olmo occupy the midfield, while Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, and Raphinha form the attack. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off if further changes emerge.

Form

Valencia have won one and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing the other. Their only victory came in a pre-season friendly against Hercules, while their LaLiga form reads two defeats and one draw. They were beaten 3-1 by Deportivo de A Coruña in their most recent league outing and lost 1-0 to Real Betis before that. Across their five matches, Valencia have scored three goals and conceded six.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches. Their LaLiga run includes victories over Rayo Vallecano (5-2), Athletic Bilbao (2-0), and Elche (0-5 away). They also won both pre-season friendlies, beating Al Ahly 2-1 and Basel 2-5. Barcelona have scored 16 goals across those five matches and conceded four, keeping one clean sheet in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on 23 May 2026 in LaLiga, with Valencia winning 3-1 at Estadio Mestalla. Before that, Barcelona recorded a 6-0 victory at home in September 2025. Across the last five meetings, Barcelona have won three, Valencia have won one, and one result stands as a draw, with Barcelona scoring 19 goals to Valencia's six in that period.

Standings

In LaLiga, Barcelona sit top of the table, while Valencia are 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Valencia vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: