How to watch today's USWNT vs Portugal friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The United States Women's National Team will be out for redemption on Sunday as they square off with Portugal in the second friendly of the October international window.

It's rare territory for the reigning Olympic champions, and not the kind they enjoy. The USWNT were stunned in their previous outing, suffering their first-ever defeat to Portugal in a result that sent shockwaves through the women's football world.

On Thursday, Emma Hayes' side took the pitch for the first of two clashes against the European challengers — the 12th meeting between the nations — and it started as if it would be another routine win. Rose Lavelle wasted no time, striking just 60 seconds in to give the Americans the dream start in Pennsylvania.

But instead of folding, Portugal roared back with grit and belief. They equalized before the interval and then landed a hammer blow in the second half to seal a stunning 2-1 victory — their first-ever triumph over the U.S. It was a wake-up call for a powerhouse that rarely gets humbled, and one that guarantees Sunday’s rematch will be charged with pride, payback, and purpose.

How to watch USWNT vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, UNIVERSO, USA Network, Peacock, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video and TruTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

USWNT vs Portugal kick-off time

The match will be played at East Hartford's Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut on Sunday, October 26, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Phallon Tullis-Joyce held her own between the posts, but the USWNT's Achilles' heel on the night proved to be defending set pieces. Two lapses from corner kicks did them in — first when Diana Gomes soared above the American backline to nod home before the break, and later when Fatima Pinto's deflected strike in the 72nd minute sealed Portugal’s shock 2-1 win. It was a stunning result in the rematch of last summer's World Cup stalemate and marked the U.S.'s first defeat in five outings — and, remarkably, their first ever against Portugal.

Still, this international window was always meant to be about experimentation rather than perfection. With World Cup qualifiers still a year away, Emma Hayes is using the friendlies to tinker with her setup and give young stars like Alyssa Thompson and Lily Yohannes valuable minutes to stake their claim in the senior setup.

Missing key regulars such as Trinity Rodman and Sophia Wilson, the American attack looked understandably disjointed, with Thompson and Catarina Macario struggling to find rhythm and chemistry up front. That rust should wear off as minutes pile up, starting with Sunday's rematch in Connecticut, where Hayes plans to call up a U-23 standout to join the senior squad as the audition phase continues.

Portugal team news

Portugal are expected to drop deep and pack the box again, forcing the United States to find creative ways through a stubborn wall of red shirts. When Rose Lavelle struck less than a minute into the last meeting in Pennsylvania, it looked like another routine outing for the reigning Olympic champions—but the night took a sharp turn from there.

The visitors refused to crumble. Instead, they clawed their way back before halftime and then delivered the knockout blow after the break, sealing an eye-opening 2-1 triumph over the Americans.

Diana Gomes towered over her marker to nod home the equalizer, while Fatima Pinto's deflected strike midway through the second half left the U.S. defense and goalkeeper stranded. It was a gut punch for a side unaccustomed to being undone by the very fundamentals they've long prided themselves on.

