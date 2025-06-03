How to watch today's USWNT vs Jamaica friendly match: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between USWNT and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The U.S. Women's National Team eased past China with a commanding 3-0 win on Saturday, putting on a dominant display that also highlighted growing chemistry among the squad's newer faces.

From the opening whistle at Allianz Field, the Americans were in control. Catarina Macario and Sam Coffey each found the net in the first half during extended stretches of possession, while Lindsey Horan nodded home a third early in the second, set up brilliantly by a buzzing Michelle Cooper, who impressed with her energy and creativity.

Originally, the U.S. was scheduled to play China twice, but a late shake-up sees Emma Hayes' side now squaring off against Jamaica instead. It's a worthy test for the red, white, and blue, going up against a Jamaican outfit that’s been making steady progress, qualifying for back-to-back World Cups, reaching the group stage in 2019 and pushing into the round of 16 in 2023.

This will be just the sixth meeting between the two nations, and so far, it's been one-way traffic. The U.S. holds a spotless 5-0 record, including a 5-0 thrashing at the 2022 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Ranked 40th in the world, the Reggae Girlz didn't punch their ticket to Paris, but they've stayed sharp, facing a strong slate of opponents. They've suffered a defeat to France, edged South Africa in two close contests, and grabbed wins over Peru on the road.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch USWNT vs Jamaica online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the friendly between USWNT and Jamaica will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Universo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Max and TNT.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

USWNT vs Jamaica kick-off time

The friendly between the USWNT and Jamaica will be played at the Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

It will kick off at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

, a familiar face from the Kansas City Current alongside, etched her name into the history books by becoming the oldest debutant to earn her first senior cap for the USWNT. Meanwhile, shot-stopperenjoyed a quiet night between the posts in her second appearance, largely untroubled throughout the match.

The USWNT wraps up its June camp Tuesday night with a friendly clash against Jamaica in St. Louis, and head coach Emma Hayes has hinted at a shake-up in the lineup. On Monday, Hayes made it clear that rotation is part of the plan as she continues building toward long-term goals.

Expect new faces to get a shot, with potential debuts for Seattle Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey and defender Kerry Abello, as Hayes casts a wider net in preparation for the 2027 World Cup.

Jamaica team news

Jamaica head coach Hubert Busby opened the international window with a 21-player squad — a flexible unit, though one hampered by the absence of several key veterans. Star striker Khadija Shaw remains out nursing a muscle issue that's kept her sidelined since March, while Siobhan Shiv Wilson has officially hung up her international boots. Late call-ups Tiffany Cameron and Natasha Thomas were brought in to bolster the squad amid the attrition.

In goal, Busby's rotated his options over the past year, but with Rebecca Spencer unavailable for this camp, it's likely Liya Brooks gets the nod to start in net for the upcoming showdown.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links