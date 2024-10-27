How to watch today's USWNT vs Iceland Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Friendlies match between USA and Iceland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The U.S. Women's National Team's Olympic celebration tour rolls on with a clash against Iceland this Sunday. The two sides are set to face off at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

The USWNT secured a 3-1 victory over Iceland on Thursday, and they'll square off once more during this international window before wrapping up the October fixtures against Argentina on Wednesday.

How to watch USA vs Iceland online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the friendly match between the USWNT and Iceland Women will be available to stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, MAX and Sling, as well as being broadcast on Telemundo, TNT and truTV.

USA vs Iceland kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm ET/ 2:30 pm PT Venue: Geodis Park

The Women's Friendlies match between USWNT and Iceland Women will be played at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm ET/ 2:30 pm PT on Sunday, October 27, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Emma Hayes' starting XI in Austin featured 10 players from the 2024 Olympic squad, with a special spotlight on Emily Sonnett, who celebrated her 100th appearance for the national team.

However, it was the sole non-Olympian, 19-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson, who opened the scoring for the USWNT. She netted her first international goal with a stunning far-post strike in the 39th minute. Iceland managed to draw level early in the second half with a long-range effort, but the U.S. clinched the victory thanks to two late strikes from substitutes.

Teenager Jaedyn Shaw, the youngest member of the 2024 Olympic roster, delivered the decisive goal in the 85th minute. Shortly after, Sophia Smith, part of the formidable "Triple Espresso" trio in France, sealed the win with her team-leading ninth goal of the year in the 88th minute.

Sunday's match will honor forward Mallory Swanson, who will also reach the century mark. The 26-year-old was pivotal in the Olympics, scoring the winning goal in the gold medal match against Brazil. Additionally, two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion Kelley O'Hara will be celebrated during a special halftime ceremony.

Hayes also handed out two international debuts, bringing on 25-year-old forward Yazmeen Ryan and 23-year-old midfielder Hal Hershfelt in the second half to earn their first caps for the national team.

USWNT possible XI: Murphy; Krueger, Sams, Girma, Mace; Hershfelt, Albert, Moultrie, Sanchez; Ryan, Smith

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Murphy, Naeher Defenders: Fox, Gaetino, Girma, Krueger, Mace, Malonson, Nighswonger, Sams, Sonnett Midfielders: Albert, Coffey, Hershfelt, Horan, Lavelle, Moultrie, Sanchez Forwards: Ryan, Sears, Shaw, Smith, Swanson, Thompson, Williams

Iceland team news

Heading into their doubleheader against the U.S., Iceland had been in impressive form, losing only once in their previous eight matches while securing five victories.

Manager Porsteinn Halldorsson's squad lacks significant experience, with just one player, defender Glodis Viggosdottir, boasting over 100 international appearances. The rest of the roster is relatively inexperienced, with defender Ingibjorg Siguroardottir being the next closest at 65 caps.

Scoring has also been a challenge for the team, as only two players have netted double-digit goals at the international level: Viggosdottir with 11 goals and Sveindis Jonsdottir with 12.

Iceland possible XI: Ivarsdottir; Arnardottir, Viggosdottir, Sigurðardóttir, Asgrimsdottir; Antonsdóttir, Jóhannsdóttir; Eiriksdottir, Vilhjálmsdóttir, Jónsdóttir; Kristinsdóttir

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sigurðardóttir, Ívarsdóttir, Rúnarsdóttir Defenders: Arnardottir, Sigurðardóttir, Vidarsdottir, Viggosdottir, Asgrimsdottir, Arnadottir Midfielders: Halldórsdóttir, Jonsdottir, Albertsdottir, Brynjarsdóttir, Magnusdottir, Jóhannsdóttir, Gunnlaugsdóttir, Zomers, Andradóttir, Vilhjálmsdóttir, Antonsdóttir Forwards: Eiriksdottir, Jónsdóttir, Thorvaldsdottir, Gudmundsdóttir, Kristinsdóttir

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 28/10/24 USA 3-3 Iceland International Friendly Games Women 24/02/22 USA 5-0 Iceland SheBelieves Cup 09/03/15 USA 0-0 Iceland Algarve Cup Women 06/03/13 USA 3-0 Iceland Algarve Cup Women 09/03/11 USA 4-2 Iceland Algarve Cup Women

