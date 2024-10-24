How to watch today's USWNT vs Iceland Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Friendlies match between USA and Iceland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States women's national team kicks off a busy week of friendly matches on Thursday against Iceland.

Emma Hayes' side will face Iceland twice within three days before wrapping up the October international window with a match against Argentina.

While the squad features many familiar names, it also includes several newcomers. Hayes has summoned six players who may make their international debuts over the week.

The Americans are eager to extend their impressive form, regardless of the lineup on the field. They are currently enjoying a 15-game unbeaten streak, which includes six consecutive victories.

The Icelandic team has not secured a spot in the FIFA Women's World Cup and has struggled in its last two appearances at the European Championship, finishing without a win. However, the visitors arrive for their matches against the USWNT on a positive note, boasting a four-game unbeaten streak from UEFA 2025 qualifying.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch USWNT vs Iceland Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the friendly match between the USWNT and Iceland Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Telemundo and MAX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

USWNT vs Iceland Women kick-off time

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Q2 Stadium

The Women's Friendlies match between USWNT and Iceland Women will be played at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT on Thursday, October 24, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Emma Hayes will depend heavily on her seasoned players to secure positive results during the October international window. Key figures on the October roster include Mallory Swanson, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Emily Fox, and Naomi Girma, who have all been integral to the USWNT.

However, the time is approaching for Hayes to introduce some fresh talent as well. Eva Gaetino, Alyssa Malonson, Emily Sams, Hal Hershfelt, Yazmeen Ryan, and Emma Sears are all eager to earn their first international caps over the coming week.

One notable absence from the upcoming friendlies is Trinity Rodman, despite her recent return from a back injury in the Washington Spirit's 4-1 triumph over Racing Louisville.

On the other hand, Croix Bethune has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after tearing her meniscus while throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Washington Nationals game in late August. Defender Tierna Davidson has recently sustained an injury while playing for NJ/NY Gotham FC. As for Crystal Dunn, who featured in all six USWNT matches at the Olympics, U.S. Soccer has stated that her absence is due to "personal commitments."

USWNT possible XI: A. Naeher; Fox, Girma, Krueger, Sonnett; Albert, Horan, Lavelle; Smith, Williams, Swanson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Murphy, Naeher Defenders: Fox, Gaetino, Girma, Krueger, Mace, Malonson, Nighswonger, Sams, Sonnett Midfielders: Albert, Coffey, Hershfelt, Horan, Lavelle, Moultrie, Sanchez Forwards: Ryan, Sears, Shaw, Smith, Swanson, Thompson, Williams

Iceland Women team news

Iceland boss Thorsteinn Halldorsson is fortunate to have a fully fit squad with no players sidelined due to injuries for this month's friendly matches.

Iceland possible XI: Ivarsdottir; Arnardottir, Viggosdottir, Sigurðardóttir, Asgrimsdottir; Antonsdóttir, Jóhannsdóttir; Eiriksdottir, Vilhjálmsdóttir, Jónsdóttir; Kristinsdóttir.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sigurðardóttir, Ívarsdóttir, Rúnarsdóttir Defenders: Arnardottir, Sigurðardóttir, Vidarsdottir, Viggosdottir, Asgrimsdottir, Arnadottir Midfielders: Halldórsdóttir, Jonsdottir, Albertsdottir, Brynjarsdóttir, Magnusdottir, Jóhannsdóttir, Gunnlaugsdóttir, Zomers, Andradóttir, Vilhjálmsdóttir, Antonsdóttir Forwards: Eiriksdottir, Jónsdóttir, Thorvaldsdottir, Gudmundsdóttir, Kristinsdóttir

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 24/02/22 USA 5-0 Iceland She Believes Cup 09/03/15 USA 0-0 Iceland Algarve Cup Women 06/03/13 USA 3-0 Iceland Algarve Cup Women 09/03/11 USA 4-2 Iceland Algarve Cup Women 24/02/10 USA 2-0 Iceland Algarve Cup Women

Useful links