How to watch today's USWNT vs Colombia Women SheBelieves Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the SheBelieves Cup match between USA and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

USA Women and Colombia Women will lock horns in their SheBelieves Cup opener on Thursday, with three crucial points up for grabs. The showdown will take place at Houston's Shell Energy Stadium, setting the stage for an exciting start to the tournament.

The U.S. women's national team is gearing up for its first match of 2025, ready to return to action after a two-month hiatus.

Their last outing came on December 3, 2024, when they edged past the Netherlands in a 2-1 victory. Now, they shift focus to hosting the latest edition of the SheBelieves Cup.

This prestigious invitational tournament, now in its 10th edition, brings together elite nations for a competitive showcase, with the USWNT having claimed the last five titles.

How to watch USWNT vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the SheBelieves Cup match between USWNT and Colombia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, UNIVERSO, Peacock, Telemundo and Max.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

USWNT vs Colombia kick-off time

The SheBelieves Cup match between USWNT and Colombia will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT on Thursday, February 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

USA team news

With a talent pool as deep as theirs, the USWNT consistently boasts an array of top-tier players, no matter the tournament. While some key names—Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Naomi Girma—are missing from the squad, the return of Catarina Macario provides a massive lift for head coach Emma Hayes.

Leading the charge in midfield is Lindsey Horan, with 17-year-old Lily Yohannes eager to stake her claim for a regular role. A wave of newcomers is also making an impression, including Michelle Cooper, who earned her first senior call-up this month, alongside Tara McKeown and Claire Hutton, both of whom were involved in last month's training camps.

In defense, 19-year-old Gisele Thompson makes her senior debut, joining forces with her older sister Alyssa, who has been a part of the squad since 2022. This marks just the third sibling duo to be named in a USWNT roster together.

Perhaps the most intriguing storyline surrounds the goalkeeping position, as Hayes begins the process of finding Alyssa Naeher's successor. The squad features just two keepers—Jane Campbell and Mandy McGlynn—both of whom are expected to get a chance to stake their claim in between the sticks.

Colombia team news

Colombia may be the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, but they are a nation on the rise, and a quick glance at their squad explains why.

Mayra Ramirez and Linda Caicedo are the crown jewels of this side—nightmares for defenders when in full flight—and both enter the competition in red-hot form.

Beyond them, Catalina Usme and Leicy Santos bring experience and quality, while teenage defensive prodigy Ana Guzman is another name to watch as she continues her rapid ascent.

