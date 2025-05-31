How to watch today's USWNT vs China friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Friendlies match between USWNT and China, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Five-time Olympic gold medalists, the United States women's national team, kick off a double-header of friendlies against China PR this Saturday, aiming to bounce back from recent setbacks under new boss Emma Hayes.

The Stars and Stripes are still licking their wounds after a 2-1 defeat to Brazil in San Jose back in April, their second loss of the year. February's 2-1 stumble against Japan in the SheBelieves Cup marked Hayes's first defeat since taking over in mid-2024, and the Americans will be eager to reset the tone heading into a crucial stretch of fixtures.

Their opponents, 17th-ranked China, are in rebuild mode after a string of disappointments, including a group-stage exit at the 2023 World Cup and failure to reach the 2024 Olympic Games. The Steel Roses kicked off 2025 with a mixed bag at the Pinatar Cup — drawing 1-1 with Canada, cruising past Chinese Taipei 4-0, but falling 2-0 to Mexico. However, they responded strongly at the Yongchuan International Tournament, lifting the trophy with emphatic wins over Uzbekistan (5-0) and Thailand (5-1).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch USWNT vs China online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the friendly between USWNT and China will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Universo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Max and TBS USA.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

USWNT vs China kick-off time

The friendly between the USWNT and China will be played at the Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 31, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

For the U.S., reinforcements arrive just in time. Defender Naomi Girma is back in the mix and set to make her first national team appearance of 2025 after recovering from injury. She returns fresh off a treble-winning campaign with Chelsea. Meanwhile, fellow defender Emily Fox brings Champions League-winning pedigree to the backline after helping Arsenal conquer Europe.

Also earning a call-up this time around is Lynn Biyendolo, who makes her return after missing April's friendlies against Brazil due to injury. Meanwhile, it's a first-ever national team camp for Claudia Dickey, Kerry Abello, and Lo’eau LaBonta, with the goalkeeper, defender, and midfielder, respectively, getting their first taste of the international stage.

China team news

After failing to punch their ticket to the Paris Olympics, China turned the page by appointing Ante Milicic as head coach in May 2024. Tasked with ushering in a new era, Milicic brings a clear mandate: implement a more modern style of play, elevate the team's FIFA ranking, and foster stronger bonds between players and coaching staff.

For the upcoming friendly, Milicic has called up a 24-player squad featuring the bulk of China's regular core. Twenty-one of the selections ply their trade in the Chinese Women's Super League, with powerhouse clubs like Jiangsu Wuxi, Shanghai, and Wuhan Jiangda contributing the bulk of the roster. The remaining three are based overseas.

However, there are some eye-catching omissions. Notably absent from the list are Zhang Linyan, Wu Chengshu, and Yang Lina — all of whom have been key figures in recent years.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links