How to watch today's USWNT vs Canada Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Friendlies match between USWNT and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

History will be made in Washington D.C. as the U.S. Women's National Team squares off against the Canada Women's National Team for the first time ever in the Allstate Continental Clásico, a stage previously reserved only for the men’s side.

This all-North American showdown pits Concacaf’s two heavyweights against one another in what promises to be a gripping summer spectacle. Both nations come into the clash riding high on dominant form, the USWNT dismantled Ireland twice with matching 4–0 wins, while Canada cruised past Haiti and Costa Rica with minimal resistance.

Now comes the real litmus test at Audi Field, where old foes meet again. The USWNT and Canada have locked horns 66 times, with their last two encounters settled by dramatic shootouts, each time going the way of the Stars and Stripes. The Americans haven’t lost to the Reds in over four years, but streaks don’t last forever.

With the stakes higher than ever, this Continental Clásico marks a new chapter in their long-standing rivalry, and the first women's edition of a fixture traditionally reserved for the men. While the U.S. carries the weight of Olympic gold and home advantage, Canada sees a golden chance to break the hex and earn their first win over the Americans since 2021.

How to watch USWNT vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Allstate Continental Clásico between USWNT and Canada will be available to watch and stream online on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Universo, Peacock Premium, Max, TruTV and TBS.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

USWNT vs Canada kick-off time

The women's Allstate Continental Clásico between the USWNT and Canada will be played at Audi Field in Washington D.C., United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT on Wednesday, July 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Emma Hayes will once again be without several headline acts. The star attacking trio of Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, and Trinity Rodman, dubbed the "Triple Espresso" for their energy and firepower, are all sidelined. Rodman continues rehab from a nagging back injury, while Smith and Swanson are expecting children.

Emily Fox, fresh off a Champions League triumph with Arsenal, won’t feature either following a long European season, and Phallon Tullis-Joyce is taking the summer off to recover. That leaves Hayes leaning heavily on her NWSL core.

Still, the experienced campaigners are expected to return to the fold after Hayes rotated the entire starting XI against Ireland. Don't be surprised if she shuffles her keepers once more. Angelina Anderson could be in line for her first senior cap. Midfield dynamo Rose Lavelle, recently back from a lengthy ankle layoff, may slot in as the No. 10 if she’s deemed match-ready.

Canada team news

Canada, meanwhile, enters with a nearly full-strength lineup. Kailen Sheridan, Ashley Lawrence, Jessie Fleming, and Adriana Leon should all be in the starting XI as Casey Stoney aims to guide the Reds to a rare win on U.S. turf.

They’ll be missing defensive anchor Kadeisha Buchanan, who’s still sidelined with an ACL injury sustained last November. A veteran of 140 caps and a key figure in Canada’s Olympic campaign, her absence is no small matter.

However, Stoney can still count on a reliable backline. Her bigger concern lies in the final third, where Canada needed over 70 minutes to find the net against Costa Rica. A tweak up front could be on the cards, with Nichelle Prince potentially brought in to freshen up the attack.

