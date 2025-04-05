How to watch today's USWNT vs Brazil Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Friendlies match between USWNT and Brazil Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) will renew hostilities with Brazil in a pair of upcoming friendlies as the two nations go head-to-head for the first time since their dramatic Olympic gold medal clash in Paris last summer.

That memorable final in August saw Emma Hayes' side claim top honors, with Mallory Swanson netting the decisive second-half strike to secure the podium's highest step for the Stars and Stripes.

Brazil, meanwhile, enter this reunion without iconic forward Marta, who hung up her international boots following that title match. The South Americans will be looking to build rhythm and cohesion in her absence.

History isn’t on their side—Brazil have managed just three wins in 41 all-time meetings against the Americans. Still, they arrive with a bit of wind in their sails, having gone unbeaten in their last six outings, including a clean sweep of a two-match set against Australia late last year.

How to watch USWNT vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), this match between USWNT and Brazil Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Universo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Max, TNT and TruTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

USA vs Brazil kick-off time

This match between the USWNT and Brazil will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

It will kick off at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET on Saturday, April 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

USWNT head coach Emma Hayes is expected to shuffle her deck across the two friendlies, continuing to test different combinations as she fine-tunes her squad. For Saturday's clash, the U.S. could line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, blending fresh faces with seasoned regulars.

Trinity Rodman is likely to feature from the opening whistle but may be restricted to first-half action as she eases back into the fold. That opens the door for Yazmeen Ryan or Alyssa Thompson to slot in after the break. Another fresh addition, Avery Patterson, is poised to earn her first senior cap.

This projected setup would give Hayes a valuable chance to evaluate a blend of youth and experience—exemplified by a potential center-back pairing of Katie McKeown and Emily Sonnett, offering a glimpse into the national team’s evolving spine.

Brazil team news

Fresh off their silver medal finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Brazil is setting its sights on reinforcing its reputation as one of the premier forces in international women's football. With Arthur Elias at the helm since September 2023, the South American side is leaning on a tightened backline and a more clinical edge in attack as they look to turn the tables on the U.S., who edged them 1-0 in the Olympic final.

One major absence stands out from the 23-player squad: legendary forward Marta. Of the 23, nine are based in Brazil, with Palmeiras supplying a strong contingent. The remaining 14 are spread across the globe, including seven plying their trade in Europe, five in the United States, and one each in Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

